Family disputes Lance Reddick's cause of death: 'wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle'

2 hours ago
The family and longtime lawyer for “John Wick” and “The Wire” prima Lance Reddick are disputing an uncorroborated death certificate that says nan character died of bosom disease.

Attorney James E. Hornstein said that Reddick’s reported origin of death — ischemic bosom illness and atherosclerotic coronary artery illness — is “not a consequence of an autopsy” and is “inconsistent pinch nan facts known to nan family.”

The aesculapian conditions were first reported Thursday by TMZ, which obtained and posted a transcript of nan actor’s Los Angeles County decease certificate listing nan bosom diseases arsenic nan contiguous and underlying causes of nan “Bosch” star’s death.

Reddick died March 17 astatine his location successful Los Angeles astatine property 60. At nan time, Hornstein stated that Reddick died of earthy causes.

But successful a Friday connection to The Times, Hornstein said that “no autopsy was performed” connected Reddick and that, to his knowledge, “no aesculapian introspection of Lance during his life ever indicated specified conditions.”

Ischemic bosom illness — besides known arsenic coronary artery illness aliases coronary bosom illness — is defined arsenic “heart problems caused by narrowed bosom arteries,” which tin lead to a bosom attack, according to nan American Heart Assn. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute describes atherosclerotic coronary artery illness arsenic “plaque buildup successful nan arteries of your heart.”

Hornstein described Reddick arsenic “the astir physically fresh personification I’ve ever known,” saying that nan “Fringe” and “Lost” character worked retired regular astatine his location gym, did “extensive cardio work” and contractually required having entree to gym accommodation erstwhile moving distant from home. He besides said Reddick “ate arsenic if a dietitian was monitoring his each meal.”

“The accusation appearing connected nan decease certificate is wholly inconsistent pinch his lifestyle,” Hornstein said. “On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, nan decease certificate accusation is not corroborated and is inconsistent pinch nan facts known to nan family.”

More
Source Latimes

