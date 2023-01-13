Family, fans mourn death of Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa, 27, of heart ailment

The decease of Mexican ballad vocalist Julián Figueroa from a bosom ailment astatine 27 has near his family and fans reeling.

Figueroa, whose hits included “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré,” was known for his ballads sung pinch a accepted band, akin to his precocious father, acclaimed vocalist Joan Sebastian, who died successful 2015.

“I gave her nan news — and truthfully she’s not well, she’s very bad, she’s destroyed,” said Marco Chacón, nan hubby of Figueroa’s mother, well-known character Maribel Guardia. Chacón raised Figueroa since he was a young boy.

Guardia wrote successful her Instagram relationship that her boy had died complete nan play “of an acute bosom attack.”

“They recovered him unconscious successful his room past night,” she wrote connected Monday. “When nan ambulance arrived and nan constabulary recovered him dead, location was nary motion of violence.”

“I wish I could talk to everyone who’s trying to pass pinch me,” she wrote successful Spanish connected Instagram, “but successful truth I’m not beardown capable to do that yet.”

Cardiologist Omar Mejía Rivera told Noticias Telemundo that “sadly, we‘ve seen that nan degenerative unwellness because of blocked arteries” is now much prevalent successful young patients.

"The sad news of nan passing of Julián Figueroa seems intolerable to believe," Mexican vocalist Lucero said connected Twitter. "Rest successful peace, Mexico is successful mourning."

Puerto Rican vocalist Olga Tañón posted connected Twitter, praying that God "embraces our adored friend" Maribel Guardia "in this infinitesimal erstwhile she astir needs you!"

Figueroa died successful El Pedregal, wherever he lived astir of his life, and he’s survived by his wife, vocalist and character Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not instantly announced.