Family, fans mourn death of Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa, 27, of heart ailment

8 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Family, fans mourn death of Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa, 27, of heart ailment

The decease of Mexican ballad vocalist Julián Figueroa from a bosom ailment astatine 27 has near his family and fans reeling.

Figueroa, whose hits included “Yo sería”, “Ay amor” and “Volaré,” was known for his ballads sung pinch a accepted band, akin to his precocious father, acclaimed vocalist Joan Sebastian, who died successful 2015.

“I gave her nan news — and truthfully she’s not well, she’s very bad, she’s destroyed,” said Marco Chacón, nan hubby of Figueroa’s mother, well-known character Maribel Guardia. Chacón raised Figueroa since he was a young boy.

Guardia wrote successful her Instagram relationship that her boy had died complete nan play “of an acute bosom attack.”

“They recovered him unconscious successful his room past night,” she wrote connected Monday. “When nan ambulance arrived and nan constabulary recovered him dead, location was nary motion of violence.”

“I wish I could talk to everyone who’s trying to pass pinch me,” she wrote successful Spanish connected Instagram, “but successful truth I’m not beardown capable to do that yet.”

Cardiologist Omar Mejía Rivera told Noticias Telemundo that “sadly, we‘ve seen that nan degenerative unwellness because of blocked arteries” is now much prevalent successful young patients.

"The sad news of nan passing of Julián Figueroa seems intolerable to believe," Mexican vocalist Lucero said connected Twitter. "Rest successful peace, Mexico is successful mourning."

Puerto Rican vocalist Olga Tañón posted connected Twitter, praying that God "embraces our adored friend" Maribel Guardia "in this infinitesimal erstwhile she astir needs you!"

Figueroa died successful El Pedregal, wherever he lived astir of his life, and he’s survived by his wife, vocalist and character Imelda Tuñón, and their son. Funeral plans were not instantly announced.

More
Source Nbcnews

Related Article

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

33 minutes ago
Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

36 minutes ago
Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

37 minutes ago
Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

1 hour ago
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

1 hour ago
‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

1 hour ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.