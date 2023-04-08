Fandoms Collide As A Hallmark Star Joins Grey's Anatomy

Fandoms are colliding! As Grey’s Anatomy’s 19th season starts to travel to a close, nan long-running aesculapian play is still making immoderate casting announcements, and this 1 will make Hallmark fans successful peculiar very happy. Sam Page is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.

Page, who galore cognize from his agelong database of Hallmark movies that includes Joy for Christmas, Christmas successful Rome, and One Summer arsenic good arsenic his domiciled arsenic Richard Hunter connected Freeform’s The Bold Type, is group to look connected Grey’s for immoderate of Season 19’s last episodes, according to Variety. He will play an Air Force aviator named Sam Sutton, who is injured aft an accident. Coping pinch trauma, he still has a consciousness of joke and charm.

His first quality is group to beryllium successful nan May 4 section titled “Come Fly With Me,” and though it doesn’t authorities really galore episodes Sam Page will look in, it sounds for illustration this could beryllium an affectional thrust for him. It will beryllium intriguing to spot what comes retired of it and if he makes a relationship pinch anyone astatine nan hospital. It wouldn’t beryllium different for a diligent to autumn for their expert and vice-versa connected Grey’s Anatomy, moreover if it usually doesn’t activity out.

Grey’s Anatomy was precocious renewed for a historical 20th season, continuing its reign arsenic nan longest-running primetime aesculapian drama, moreover pursuing nan departure of bid lead Ellen Pompeo. While it’s not known if Sam Page’s domiciled will travel into nan adjacent season, seeing really his communicative plays retired and if it affects anyone astatine nan infirmary will decidedly beryllium thing to look guardant to.

Even pinch his roles connected Hallmark and GAC Family, Grey’s Anatomy marks Page’s first TV show domiciled since The Bold Type ended successful 2021, though he did look successful nan Netflix movie Brazen successful 2022. The character starred connected The Bold Type for nan show’s five-season tally and became a fan-favorite, particularly erstwhile it came to being one-half of nan beloved vessel “Suttard” alongside The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy. Other roles of Page's see Switched astatine Birth, Gossip Girl, Shark, All My Children, and Self/less.

Sam Page’s summation arsenic a recurring characteristic comes up of Kelly McCreary’s upcoming exit, which nan show has been building to successful caller episodes. However, fans tin expect to see Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey 1 much time earlier nan play ends. Maybe she and Sam Sutton will meet each other? They decidedly person capable trauma to stock betwixt nan 2 of them.

Grey’s Anatomy will proceed airing episodes for Season 19 done May 18, meaning that Sam Page will beryllium coming connected correct earlier nan play comes to an end. Whether aliases not he mixes things up astatine Grey Sloan will beryllium thing to support an oculus retired for, but successful nan meantime, support checking nan 2023 TV schedule to spot what other is coming retired soon.