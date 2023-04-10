Fans are living for Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker roaming the streets of NYC

While New Yorkers are utilized to personage sightings, Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker wandering nan streets together is adjacent level.

In a hilarious video posted to Cohen’s Instagram account, nan Bravo icon and “Sex and nan City” prima are seen roaming nan blocks of Manhattan “like a joined couple."

The clip starts pinch a speech betwixt nan 2 arsenic they locomotion past a building that they jokingly telephone their home. Cohen past says that they’re straight crossed nan thoroughfare from nan building that was featured successful “Friends.”

“I’ll show you Carrie Bradshaw’s location if you play your cards right,” Cohen quips.

“Wait does she unrecorded down here?” she asks.

“She lives correct astir here, I’m going to show you,” he says. “You tin return your image connected nan stoop if you want.”

As he continues to grounds while stepping on nan sidewalk, Cohen announces he has a nationalist work announcement for each of nan azygous girls.

“A batch of tiny consecutive guys moving astir Hudson Street, for illustration supra 10th Street and beneath Bank,” Cohen says.

“We saw immoderate bully ones connected nan area of Bleecker and 7th Avenue South,” Parker adds.

During nan clip, Cohen besides plugs Parker’s newest play of her “Sex and nan City” HBO spinoff show, “And Just Like That.” There’s still nary announced merchandise day for nan second season.

“We talked a batch of plot,” Parker says.

“We talked a batch of plot,” Cohen echoes. “Did we? I sewage thing retired of you!”

The brace information a area and statement nan edifice closures, but Cohen adds there’s “a batch of bully news.”

“We’re emotion very bullish connected New York City,” he says.

Cohen pans nan camera to show respective groups eating extracurricular restaurants.

“Look astatine this, see,” Cohen says. “A batch of consecutive people.”

“Raise your manus if you’re straight,” Parker adds.

The cheeky relationship among nan move duo, who person been friends for decades, was a large deed among fans.

“This power is infectious!” 1 personification wrote.

“I’d dice if I saw you 2 conscionable stepping down nan sidewalk doing a selfie vid,” different chimed in.

"I mean I conscionable emotion you 2 strolling down an NYC street," a 3rd wrote.

The duo besides has chemistry down nan camera. Longtime friend Parker has supported Cohen erstwhile it comes to parenting his 2 children. Cohen told TODAY successful November 2022 he was “really successful nan weeds” erstwhile his boy “entered a caller shape of tantrum-hood.”

He turned to Parker, who shares 3 children pinch character Matthew Broderick. “(Sarah Jessica) was conscionable a bully outlet for maine for maine to say, ‘I’m going done this. Is it normal? What do I do?’” Cohen said.

In August 2019, Cohen snapped a sunset selfie pinch Parker successful a constitution free look.

“Magic Hour, Magic Lady,” he wrote.