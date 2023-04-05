Fans at Augusta got a show — just not from Tiger

Viktor Hovland and Tiger Woods shingle hands connected nan 18th greenish Thursday astatine nan Masters. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods had conscionable parred nan first spread of his first time present astatine nan Masters. Not bad. He’d really piped nan drive, too, a promising 289 yards uphill. If he could find his putter, who knows? Or truthful they murmured successful nan gallery.

Maybe much notably, he’d descended from nan first tee container down a steep expanse of Georgia terrain and past up an moreover steeper 1 that constitutes nan first fairway. It's a hike. He did it pinch only nan slightest of hitches successful his step.

Now he was opinionated connected nan 2nd tee, having smacked his thrust 307 yards into a trap. He abruptly eyed a chair and while playing partners Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele handled their business, Tiger took a seat.

Maybe he was already tired. Maybe he was redeeming himself. Maybe astatine 47 and pinch a correct limb that he astir mislaid successful a 2021 car mishap only to beryllium saved via a batch of “hardware,” you return each opportunity to return a load off, moreover for a fewer beats.

None of this is caller aliases surprising. Tiger Woods playing astatine each is thing of a aesculapian miracle. No 1 takes it for granted. It's why he had, by far, nan largest assemblage pursuing him around.

They smoked cigars and risked sunburn and rooted for putts to fall. Mostly they craned their necks successful what felt much for illustration a crowded subway than an expansive play people conscionable to get a glimpse, conscionable to opportunity they knowledgeable Tiger Woods playing play successful Augusta, moreover successful diminished form.

Still, it’s jarring to spot nan feline who utilized to strut astir nan people and intimidate nan section taking a seat, taking a breather 4 shots in.

Woods vanished 2 complete Thursday, but had a beforehand statement position of what it will return to compete present successful nan 87th Masters. Hovland, a 25-year-old from Norway via Oklahoma State, went 7-under and sits tied pinch Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for first. Schauffele, a 29-year-old from San Diego, was 4-under.

They played brilliantly.

Tiger conscionable played.

“Most of nan guys are going debased today,” Tiger said, much wistful than frustrated, for illustration he knew nan quality betwixt what was and wasn’t reasonably possible. “This was nan time to do it. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll beryllium a small spot better, a small spot sharper, and benignant of inch my measurement done it.”

Tiger Woods plays a changeable from a bunker connected nan 18th spread during nan first information of nan 2023 Masters astatine Augusta National Golf Club connected Thursday successful Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

In nan extremity he looked exhausted. The humid day near him drenched successful sweat. The limb remains nan leg.

“Sore,” he said.

Does nan symptom travel and go, aliases is it constant?

“Constant.”

Woods has immoderate activity to do Friday to make nan play cut. No matter what happens, it remains acold much apt than not that he is backmost for nan 2024 Masters. With that said, nan chance that this could beryllium his last competitory information present isn’t zero either.

There should beryllium nary minimizing conscionable really miserable it tin beryllium to effort to play this people while injured. Koepka went done a knee wounded he calls not "anywhere near" Tiger's and yet beyond nan pain, he recovered worrying astir each downhill measurement and off-balance stance exhausting.

"Just emotion for illustration you can't get astir for nan time ... it's frustrating," Koepka said. "I understand really achy it is and really mentally grueling it is."

There’s besides nan hopelessness, nan acceptance that you are present to entertain, but contempt being legendarily competitive, not really to compete. A twelvemonth ago, returning was capable of a goal. Making nan trim exceeded expectations.

How agelong tin that beryllium enough, fundamentally playing for nan liking of playing, struggling for nan liking of nan struggle?

“I don't cognize really galore much I person successful me,” Tiger said earlier this week.

The fans will return what they tin get. Same pinch these young players, who idolize him.

“[When I heard I was] paired pinch Tiger, my bosom benignant of went a small spot further up successful nan throat," said Hovland. "I conscionable thought, ‘Wow, this is going to beryllium exciting.’ Heart complaint started going up … You've conscionable sewage to clasp it. You can't beryllium frightened aliases thing for illustration that. If you want to triumph this tournament, you can't beryllium frightened astir playing pinch Tiger.”

Norway's Viktor Hovland hits his tee changeable connected nan 9th spread during nan first information arsenic Tiger Woods of nan U.S. looks on. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Hovland didn’t look scared. He eagled No. 2 and past kept pushing guardant pinch birdies connected 6, 8, 9, 11 and 13. He many times saved par erstwhile successful problem and avoided backing up.

That included 18, erstwhile he was capable to flooded driving into a near broadside bunker. Woods, meanwhile, couldn’t woody pinch having to deed pinch 1 ft successful and 1 ft retired of nan sand. Tiger was fortunate it was his near limb he had pushdown connected successful nan trap.

“Hop connected nan near limb is fine,” Woods said. “If I did it connected nan different one, not truthful fine.”

You can’t triumph nan Masters connected nan first day, but pinch uncertain upwind coming, you tin surely suffer it.

“It's benignant of easier to protect nan people a small spot compared to if you're five, six, 7 shots back,” Hovland said. “It’s really difficult to dress up that overmuch crushed if this spot is playing very difficult.”

Hovland sounded for illustration personification who was present to win, Tiger for illustration personification who was conscionable here.

“Hopefully [I can] get myself backmost successful this tournament,” he said.

Is that capable for him? Is that capable to strengthen immoderate he went through?

He’ll beryllium backmost Friday. So will nan throngs and nan roars and nan dream that nan cheers will beryllium for nan present, not conscionable nan past.