Fans praise  ITV's Redemption as Colette sets out to uncover the truth in 'emotional' series finale

DI Colette Cunningham group retired to uncover nan truth astir down her girl Stacey Lockley's suspected termination successful nan 'emotional' bid finale of Redemption.

Fans praised nan ITV drama, claiming they 'love each minute' arsenic it came to a adjacent during Friday night's instalment.

The Liverpudlian policewoman, played by Paula Malcomson, has been unearthing nan enigma surrounding her estranged daughter's death.

Previous episode's followed Colette arsenic she discovered Stacey, who near location astatine 17 and hasn't been successful interaction for 2 decades, had been recovered dead in a parkland successful Dublin alongside a container afloat of drugs.

The DI past transferred to nan section Garda successful bid to return attraction of her grandchildren, and get to nan bottommost of Stacey's decease arsenic she doesn't judge it was suicide.

After discovering nan truth, fans of nan show praised actress Paula for her capacity and declared nan bid was 'excellent.'

One personification shared connected Twitter: 'Well I really enjoyed that. Great play awesome acting'

'This has been an fantabulous series!' different posted, while immoderate 1 other added: 'What a awesome play loved each infinitesimal it.'

A 4th spectator wrote: 'Thoroughly enjoyed this bid though had nan bosom complaint going location for a while - awesome characters awesome actors but @siobhni is location immoderate domiciled you can't do? Just emotion watching you successful immoderate role!!'

'I recovered #Redemption to beryllium a superb affectional drama,' 1 personification explained.

Another Twitter personification added: 'Redemption was b****y superb nan only fto down was that we didn't find retired what happened to nan 1 that sewage shot.'

'Loved this play and each nan characters very much,' personification other penned.

The six-part crime play stars Paula alongside Siobhán McSweeney, Thaddea Graham and Moe Dunford.

It premiered connected Virgin Media One connected April 18 arsenic a co-commission betwixt Virgin and ITV.

Daily Mail's Sarah Vine gave nan play 4/5 stars and said: 'Malcomson inhabits her characteristic pinch confidence, and there's a good formed of supporting actors.

Including Siobhán McSweeney - nan terrifying Sister Michael successful Derry Girls, present formed arsenic Cunningham's arsenic terrifying nemesis, chap serviceman Jane Connolly.

'If you for illustration shows astir beardown women pinch soft hearts, this is 1 for you.'