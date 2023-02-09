Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer) has taken complete screenwriting duties connected Marvel‘s forthcoming Fantastic Four movie from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, Deadline tin confirm.

Today’s screenwriter alteration is 1 of a fewer to return spot precocious connected high-profile manufacture properties. Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was introduced to Marvel’s Thunderbolts earlier this week, taking complete nan reigns from Eric Pearson. And past week’s incoming writer was Steven Knight, who took complete from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson as scribe for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s untitled Star Wars movie.

Details arsenic to nan crippled of nan caller Fantastic Four film are nether wraps. But WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman remains aboard arsenic head of nan pic which opens Phase 6 of nan MCU connected February 14, 2025. And Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

The squad of superheroes known arsenic nan Fantastic Four were first introduced to Marvel Comics by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee successful November of 1961, arsenic portion of The Fantastic Four #1. The group consists of shape-shifting intelligence Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic; Reed’s woman and later woman Sue Storm-Richards, aka nan Invisible Woman; Sue’s hot-tempered younger relative Johnny Storm, aka nan Human Torch; and their friend Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

MCU fans person anticipated a caller Fantastic Four movie ever since Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s assets, peculiarly fixed there’s ne'er been a live-action return connected nan characters that’s been each that good received.

Perhaps champion known for processing TNT’s bid Snowpiercer based connected nan celebrated Bong Joon Ho film, Friedman besides created nan bid Foundation and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles for Apple and Fox respectively. He contributed to nan communicative of James Cameron’s caller container agency smash Avatar: The Way of Water and is besides known for activity connected films including War of nan Worlds, The Black Dahlia and Terminator: Dark Fate, among others.

News of Friedman boarding Fantastic Four was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.