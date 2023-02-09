‘Fantastic Four’: Josh Friedman Takes Over As Scribe For Forthcoming Marvel Pic 

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Fantastic Four’: Josh Friedman Takes Over As Scribe For Forthcoming Marvel Pic 

Josh Friedman boards 'Fantastic Four' arsenic screenwriter

Josh Friedman Getty Images

Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer) has taken complete screenwriting duties connected Marvel‘s forthcoming Fantastic Four movie from Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, Deadline tin confirm.

Today’s screenwriter alteration is 1 of a fewer to return spot precocious connected high-profile manufacture properties. Beef creator Lee Sung Jin was introduced to Marvel’s Thunderbolts earlier this week, taking complete nan reigns from Eric Pearson. And past week’s incoming writer was Steven Knight, who took complete from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson as scribe for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s untitled Star Wars movie.

Details arsenic to nan crippled of nan caller Fantastic Four film are nether wraps. But WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman remains aboard arsenic head of nan pic which opens Phase 6 of nan MCU connected February 14, 2025. And Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

The squad of superheroes known arsenic nan Fantastic Four were first introduced to Marvel Comics by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee successful November of 1961, arsenic portion of The Fantastic Four #1. The group consists of shape-shifting intelligence Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic; Reed’s woman and later woman Sue Storm-Richards, aka nan Invisible Woman; Sue’s hot-tempered younger relative Johnny Storm, aka nan Human Torch; and their friend Ben Grimm aka The Thing.

MCU fans person anticipated a caller Fantastic Four movie ever since Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s assets, peculiarly fixed there’s ne'er been a live-action return connected nan characters that’s been each that good received.

Perhaps champion known for processing TNT’s bid Snowpiercer based connected nan celebrated Bong Joon Ho film, Friedman besides created nan bid Foundation and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles for Apple and Fox respectively. He contributed to nan communicative of James Cameron’s caller container agency smash Avatar: The Way of Water and is besides known for activity connected films including War of nan Worlds, The Black Dahlia and Terminator: Dark Fate, among others.

News of Friedman boarding Fantastic Four was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and support your inbox happy.

More
Source Deadline

Related Article

The Psychological Implications of Joker's Ending, Explained

The Psychological Implications of Joker's Ending, Explained

1 hour ago
Pete Davidson Says Being The Butt Of ‘SNL’ Jokes Was “Confusing” & His Dating Life Isn’t “Interesting”

Pete Davidson Says Being The Butt Of ‘SNL’ Jokes Was “Confusing” & His Dating Life Isn’t “Interesting”

1 hour ago
That’s So Raven: Raven’s 10 Most Iconic Disguises Ever Used, Ranked

That’s So Raven: Raven’s 10 Most Iconic Disguises Ever Used, Ranked

1 hour ago
Amazon Wins Auction For Thriller Short Story ‘The Dwelling;’ Michael B. Jordan & Outlier Society Producing & Aaron Guzikowski Scripting

Amazon Wins Auction For Thriller Short Story ‘The Dwelling;’ Michael B. Jordan & Outlier Society Producing & Aaron Guzikowski Scripting

1 hour ago
Survival Thriller The Dive Starring Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe Is Set for Release

Survival Thriller The Dive Starring Louisa Krause and Sophie Lowe Is Set for Release

1 hour ago
What We Hope to See in the New Pokemon Horizons Series

What We Hope to See in the New Pokemon Horizons Series

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

22 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

22 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

16 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.