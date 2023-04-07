Fantasy Baseball Weekend Preview, Week 2: Waiver targets, closer notes, injury updates and more to watch

Even arsenic it's excessively early to tie excessively galore conclusions astir nan Fantasy Baseball season, we still person Fantasy lineups to set, waiver claims to put in, and trades to make. Our play preview is present to help, pinch waiver targets to support an oculus connected successful this weekend's action, positive nan latest wounded and bullpen notes to make judge you're up to speed.

Here's what you request to cognize for this weekend's games:

Waiver-wire starting pitchers to watch

These players are listed astir successful bid of really willing successful adding them I am:

Graham Ashcraft (77% rostered) @PHI, Sunday – Ashcraft was 1 of nan astir added players of this week aft his first start, but his new-look slider wasn't precisely a game-changer successful nan first outing – he didn't spot a monolithic spike successful whiff complaint aliases anything. Of course, pinch different bully commencement here, we mightiness conscionable position him arsenic a must-roster subordinate aft this weekend.

Trevor Rogers (72%) @NYM, Saturday – Rogers' bounceback play didn't precisely spell arsenic planned successful nan first outing, arsenic he gave up 3 runs successful conscionable 4.1 innings. I still judge successful him, and his caller sinker did a beautiful bully occupation garnering anemic contact, truthful that's a promising sign. This is simply a reliable matchup, particularly having already faced nan Mets, but I'm not giving up hope.

Mackenzie Gore (51%) @COL, Friday – Gore was astir apt a much fastball-heavy than I'd for illustration successful his first start, but he generated a bunch of anemic interaction and whiffs pinch it, truthful I can't kick excessively much. I'd for illustration to spot much of nan secondaries successful this one, though it's worthy keeping successful mind that he's pitching astatine Coors, which is simply a reliable situation moreover erstwhile nan Rockies aren't great.

Justin Steele (69%) vs. TEX, Saturday – Steele's slider was his champion limb past season, and he doubled down connected it successful his debut – virtually throwing it astir doubly arsenic often arsenic he did past season. Going that dense pinch a breaking shot is simply a reliable instrumentality to propulsion disconnected because it whitethorn not time off overmuch room for further adjustments if hitters fig it out, but it mightiness beryllium nan champion way guardant for Steele.

Edward Cabrera (71%) @NYM, Friday – Last week, I said power would beryllium cardinal for Cabrera's breakout case, and he promptly went retired and walked six successful his play debut. Cabrera has awesome stuff, but he needs to harness it to unrecorded up to his upside. He didn't do that successful nan first outing, but I want to springiness him different fewer turns earlier I springiness up.

Tylor Megill (26%) vs. MIA, Friday – Megill's velocity was down successful his first outing, but he was still beautiful coagulated pinch a slider-first approach. This Marlins lineup still looks beautiful punchless, but if he gets done them without rumor again, he'll beryllium worthy adding.

Clarke Schmidt (55%) @BAL, Friday – Schmidt worked connected a cutter successful nan offseason and it was his most-used transportation successful his debut. That isn't needfully a bully point because he gave up a homer and a double among 3 hits allowed pinch nan pitch. He did get 5 whiffs connected nan pitch, truthful I don't want to constitute him off, and I really deliberation he's a beautiful bully streamer for this outing, fixed really pitcher friends Camden Yards is now.

Tyler Mahle (74%) vs. HOU, Sunday – Mahle was beautiful bully successful his debut, and his velocity was up from past season, a bully motion that his enarthrosis is emotion beautiful good. This is simply a reliable matchup, but if he gets done it comparatively unscathed, Mahle will decidedly beryllium worthy adding wherever he is available.

Seth Lugo (40%) @ATL, Sunday – My expectations weren't peculiarly precocious for Lugo, but I thought he was beautiful awesome successful making nan modulation to nan rotation. He held overmuch of his velocity from nan bullpen, averaging 93.8 mph pinch his fastball, and his curveball looked ridiculous, arsenic always. He mightiness really beryllium capable to make this work, particularly if he holds his ain against nan Braves.

Aaron Civale (53%) vs. HOU, Friday – I'll beryllium honest, I conscionable don't really spot it pinch Civale, but I cognize plentifulness of different Fantasy analysts for illustration him, truthful I'll put him up here. This is simply a very reliable matchup, and if he tin get done it unscathed, it'll beryllium a spot harder to constitute him off.

Dylan Dodd (37%) vs. SD, Sunday – Dodd looked decent successful his first outing, leaning heavy connected his slider/fastball combo, though that whitethorn beryllium harder to do against a lineup for illustration nan Padres. This is different 1 where, if he gets done this trial good enough, I'll beryllium much willing successful him.

Shintaro Fujinami (20%) @TB, Saturday – Fujinami sewage rocked for 8 runs successful 2.1 innings of activity against nan Angels, truthful this whitethorn beryllium nan past clip we attraction connected him here. However, his worldly was rather awesome (when it wasn't getting crushed complete nan wall, of course), pinch an easy high-90s fastball and a mates of large plaything and miss pitches successful his slider and splitter. I tin spot Fujinami being a very frustrating pitcher, 1 I won't ever beryllium capable to discontinue moreover if nan results are bad.

Braxton Garrett (8%) @NYM, Sunday – Garrett sewage deed difficult successful a long-relief quality to unfastened nan play and was really ticketed for Triple-A earlier Johnny Cueto's biceps wounded opened a spot successful nan rotation for him. Garrett was beautiful awesome past season, riding his slider to a 3.58 ERA and much than a strikeout per inning, truthful I want to springiness him different chance here.

Waiver-wire hitters to watch

These players are listed astir successful bid of really willing successful adding them I am:

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM (42) – Alvarez should astir apt beryllium picked up successful each leagues pinch Omar Narvaez expected to miss much than a month. We're talking astir a catcher who, arsenic a 20-year-old, deed 27 homers successful 112 games successful nan precocious minors past season. There are questions astir nan mitt and strikeouts, but immoderate catcher pinch this benignant of upside belongs connected your roster.

Jorge Soler, OF, MIA (39) – Soler mightiness beryllium 1 of nan streakiest hitters successful baseball, but he's connected a heater correct now, pinch 3 homers successful 7 games and a monolithic 97.9 mph mean exit velocity. Who knows if he'll beryllium capable to support it up, but we've seen a 48-homer play from Soler, truthful I'm not going to disregard this.

Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA (44) – O'Hoppe isn't nan aforesaid caliber imaginable arsenic Alvarez, but his numbers past play weren't acold off. He deed 26 homers successful 104 games, each astatine Double-A, while striking retired conscionable 74 times successful 447 PA (16.6% K rate). There person been questions astir whether he'd beryllium exposed to much plaything and miss erstwhile he sewage to nan majors, and it's excessively soon to opportunity whether that's going to beryllium an rumor for him. But there's morganatic 20-plus homer popular here, and he should beryllium rostered successful beautiful overmuch each leagues arsenic a fringe top-12 action astatine nan position.

Brice Turang, SS, MIL (44) – The Brewers person a ton of absorbing players without capable spots for each of them to play correct now – Brian Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer, and Jesse Winker are each competing for playing clip correct now, on pinch Turang – and it mightiness return a while for everything to get sorted retired here. But Turang brings a power-speed combo to nan array arsenic a mediate infielder that makes him a really absorbing action if you've sewage nan roster space.

Josh Jung, 3B, TEX (65) – Jung's deed 2 homers successful his first six games, pinch promising early sheet subject signs – his pursuit complaint is down and his area plaything complaint is up from past play moreover pinch pitchers looking to get him to chase. That's a bully motion from a feline who needs to make much interaction than he did successful his first cup of java past year.

Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK (47) – It's benignant of shocking that Ruiz hasn't stolen a guidelines yet contempt getting connected guidelines 8 times successful six games. The steals will come, but nan truth that he's uncovering his measurement connected guidelines and isn't striking retired is much important. He mightiness extremity up being a must-roster subordinate successful immoderate class convention if nan bat is moreover decent.

The trim watchlist

We're not dropping these guys yet, but we're surely putting them connected notice.

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI – Kelly doesn't miss capable bats to get nan use of nan uncertainty from a slow start. Another mediocre commencement aliases 2 will spot him connected nan wire.

Jack Flaherty, SP, STL – Flaherty didn't let a deed successful his debut, but I thought he looked atrocious anyway. His worldly was overmuch diminished, he couldn't find nan zone, and he hardly sewage immoderate whiffs. I was consenting to springiness him a chance pinch a late-round flier, but if he doesn't show important improvement, I'm pulling nan plug.

Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA – With 7 strikeouts successful 16 sheet appearances and only 1 quality disconnected nan chair successful nan team's past 3 games, Kelenic has nan look of a part-time player. I'm not giving up connected him yet, but evidently he's astatine nan constituent wherever he doesn't person overmuch statement left.

Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC – Bellinger needs to springiness america immoderate benignant of motion soon, and truthful far, it's been a batch of weakly deed alert balls pinch small to show for it.

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS – Abrams was personification I was consenting to return a late-round flier on, but he's hitless successful 4 of his first 5 games, and he doesn't precisely person overmuch of a way grounds to autumn backmost connected astatine this point. Abrams is still young capable to dream on, but he needs to show something.

Jose Miranda, 1B, MIN – Miranda's immense outpouring training (five homers, 1.225 OPS) astir apt saved him from falling excessively acold down draught boards, and nan truth that he's started each crippled for nan Twins truthful acold is simply a bully sign. But he has conscionable 4 hard-hit balls truthful far, and that's not going to get it done.

Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM – The Mets weren't concerned astir Carrasco's velocity being measurement down successful his debut, but I'm not nan Mets. He needs to beryllium he's worthy Fantasy players' spot again, and he decidedly did not do that successful his first outing.

Hunter Brown, SP, HOU – It's astir apt excessively early to springiness up connected Brown, but his first outing was beautiful disappointing – he sewage deed difficult and struggled to find nan onslaught zone. There are aggregate imaginable swing-and-miss pitches here, but he's not specified a can't-miss imaginable to beryllium worthy rigid done reliable times. I'll springiness him a fewer much starts, but I'm decidedly going to request to spot more.

Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA – I drafted Drury successful a fewer spots erstwhile his value collapsed during nan spring, but he's different subordinate who has to beryllium himself to stay rosterable. He hasn't done that successful nan very early going.

Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR – I'll admit, I don't really understand why Merrifield is astir universally rostered successful CBS Fantasy leagues correct now. He's started 5 of 7 games to date, and I wonderment really agelong moreover that gait is going to clasp if he doesn't commencement to hit.

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL – I don't want to make a determination connected immoderate Rockies subordinate until we spot them get a chance successful Coors Field, truthful Tovar deserves much patience. He's started six of 7 games for nan Rockies but is hitting exclusively eighth aliases ninth successful nan order, which is going to make it difficult for him to unrecorded up to his imaginable moreover if he does hit. Of course, if he does hit, he'll apt move up. So, let's spot him hit.

Closer situations to watch

Scott White's bullpen report has nan latest bullpen notes you request to cognize astir from this week's action. Here are nan astir uncertain ninth inning situations successful nan crippled correct now.

Rangers -- Will Smith and Jose LeClerc each person a prevention truthful far, which suggests that this is very overmuch a committee astatine this point. LeClerc did get nan astir caller prevention Wednesday, pinch Smith moving nan seventh, truthful I deliberation we're leaning LeClerc astatine this point.

Will Smith and Jose LeClerc each person a prevention truthful far, which suggests that this is very overmuch a committee astatine this point. LeClerc did get nan astir caller prevention Wednesday, pinch Smith moving nan seventh, truthful I deliberation we're leaning LeClerc astatine this point. Rockies -- Pierce Johnson sewage his 2nd prevention Thursday and seems to beryllium nan feline successful Daniel Bard's (anxiety) absence.

Pierce Johnson sewage his 2nd prevention Thursday and seems to beryllium nan feline successful Daniel Bard's (anxiety) absence. Marlins -- With nan crippled tied Wednesday, Dylan Floro worked nan eighth, while A.J. Puk sounded successful nan ninth pinch a four-run lead. I'm treating Puk for illustration nan clear person successful Miami.

-- With nan crippled tied Wednesday, Dylan Floro worked nan eighth, while A.J. Puk sounded successful nan ninth pinch a four-run lead. I'm treating Puk for illustration nan clear person successful Miami. Mets -- Adam Ottavino sounded successful a high-leverage business Wednesday, starting nan ninth pinch a necktie aft David Robertson worked a scoreless eighth. Ottavino gave up a walk-off homer, truthful I'm leaning solidly toward Robertson correct now. He sewage nan team's only prevention truthful far.

Adam Ottavino sounded successful a high-leverage business Wednesday, starting nan ninth pinch a necktie aft David Robertson worked a scoreless eighth. Ottavino gave up a walk-off homer, truthful I'm leaning solidly toward Robertson correct now. He sewage nan team's only prevention truthful far. White Sox -- It mightiness person been a spot astonishing to spot Reynaldo Lopez activity nan seventh Wednesday aft he sewage nan team's lone prevention anterior to that, but it was a very closer-ish business -- runners connected first and 3rd pinch a 4-1 lead. I'm still leaning his guidance for saves, astatine slightest until Liam Hendriks is back.

-- It mightiness person been a spot astonishing to spot Reynaldo Lopez activity nan seventh Wednesday aft he sewage nan team's lone prevention anterior to that, but it was a very closer-ish business -- runners connected first and 3rd pinch a 4-1 lead. I'm still leaning his guidance for saves, astatine slightest until Liam Hendriks is back. Angels -- Jose Quijada sewage nan prevention Wednesday, pinch Jimmy Herget moving successful nan seventh and eighth. However, head Phil Nevin told reporters he wanted Carlos Estevez to person different time disconnected aft pitching some Sunday and Monday. It judge sounds for illustration Estevez is nan person erstwhile he's available, though immoderate imaginable limitations successful his usage will unfastened nan doorway to occasional opportunities for different pitchers here.

Jose Quijada sewage nan prevention Wednesday, pinch Jimmy Herget moving successful nan seventh and eighth. However, head Phil Nevin told reporters he wanted Carlos Estevez to person different time disconnected aft pitching some Sunday and Monday. It judge sounds for illustration Estevez is nan person erstwhile he's available, though immoderate imaginable limitations successful his usage will unfastened nan doorway to occasional opportunities for different pitchers here. Astros -- There wasn't immoderate mobility astir who would adjacent for nan Astros astatine nan opening of nan season, but Ryan Pressly hasn't looked correct and was "under nan weather" aft his Opening Day appearance. Both Rafael Montero and Hector Neris person saves while Pressley doesn't, but I'd still stake connected him getting nan adjacent opportunity.

-- There wasn't immoderate mobility astir who would adjacent for nan Astros astatine nan opening of nan season, but Ryan Pressly hasn't looked correct and was "under nan weather" aft his Opening Day appearance. Both Rafael Montero and Hector Neris person saves while Pressley doesn't, but I'd still stake connected him getting nan adjacent opportunity. Diamondbacks -- Scott McGough has been a spot shaky successful nan early going aft looking for illustration he had nan wrong way to nan job. That intends this 1 is astir apt beautiful wide unfastened again. Andrew Chafin sewage nan team's first save, but I would beryllium a spot amazed if they utilized him arsenic nan full-time closer; arsenic Scott notes, Miguel Castro is simply a acheronian equine campaigner here.

Scott McGough has been a spot shaky successful nan early going aft looking for illustration he had nan wrong way to nan job. That intends this 1 is astir apt beautiful wide unfastened again. Andrew Chafin sewage nan team's first save, but I would beryllium a spot amazed if they utilized him arsenic nan full-time closer; arsenic Scott notes, Miguel Castro is simply a acheronian equine campaigner here. Mariners -- Both Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald person seen clip successful nan eighth and ninth innings successful high-leverage situations, truthful it seems for illustration there's nary clarity here. Both pitchers are fantabulous and should get their opportunities, but it doesn't look for illustration anyone's moving distant pinch it.

Both Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald person seen clip successful nan eighth and ninth innings successful high-leverage situations, truthful it seems for illustration there's nary clarity here. Both pitchers are fantabulous and should get their opportunities, but it doesn't look for illustration anyone's moving distant pinch it. Athletics -- Dany Jimenez's velocity has been down successful nan early going, but he's gotten nan only prevention opportunity for nan A's truthful far. However, he besides worked nan seventh and eighth successful a tied crippled successful his 2nd appearance, which isn't a accepted person situation, necessarily. I'm still leaning Jimenez here.

Dany Jimenez's velocity has been down successful nan early going, but he's gotten nan only prevention opportunity for nan A's truthful far. However, he besides worked nan seventh and eighth successful a tied crippled successful his 2nd appearance, which isn't a accepted person situation, necessarily. I'm still leaning Jimenez here. Phillies -- The Phillies participate play Thursday pinch a 1-4 record, and their only triumph came pinch a four-run lead entering nan ninth inning. Craig Kimbrel worked that one, giving up a tally earlier finishing nan crippled off, truthful this 1 still looks beautiful open, pinch a thin toward Kimbrel, perhaps.

The Phillies participate play Thursday pinch a 1-4 record, and their only triumph came pinch a four-run lead entering nan ninth inning. Craig Kimbrel worked that one, giving up a tally earlier finishing nan crippled off, truthful this 1 still looks beautiful open, pinch a thin toward Kimbrel, perhaps. Cubs -- Here's different 1 wherever nan usage truthful acold doesn't really show america much. I'm leaning Michael Fulmer's direction, because he sewage nan ninth pinch a four-run lead, pinch Brad Boxberger handing that 1 disconnected to him.

Injury study updates