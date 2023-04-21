Fantasy Football Rankings 2023: Breakouts from proven NFL model that nailed Dameon Pierce's big season

With nan integration of pro-style offenses successful college football, NFL rookie receivers nary longer person a steep learning curve erstwhile they leap to nan pros. Players for illustration Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase person made contiguous impacts, and there's a quartet of first-round wideouts looking to do nan aforesaid this year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison could each climb nan 2023 Fantasy football rankings, but which has nan astir imaginable to beryllium 1 of nan biggest 2023 Fantasy shot breakouts? Addison seems to person nan champion chance, connected paper, arsenic he slides into nan domiciled Adam Thielen had successful Minnesota.

With Jefferson connected nan different side, nan rookie should ne'er spot a double team, and conscionable 2 teams threw nan shot much often than nan Vikings a twelvemonth ago. If Addison tin break retired arsenic a rookie, past wherever should you target him during your 2023 Fantasy shot draught prep? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy shot draught strategy, be judge to cheque retired nan 2023 Fantasy shot rankings and 2023 Fantasy shot cheat sheets from nan proven machine exemplary astatine SportsLine.

Last year, nan exemplary accurately predicted that Texans moving backmost Dameon Pierce would transportation importantly much worth than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went connected to unreserved for 939 yards and 4 touchdowns contempt missing 4 games and besides had 165 receiving yards and a score. The exemplary predicted Pierce would supply RB2 worth and he did precisely that anterior to nan wounded that costs him nan last 4 games of nan year.

The aforesaid exemplary has a proven way grounds providing Fantasy shot tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper past twelvemonth and besides identifying A.J. Brown arsenic a sleeper successful 2020, on pinch players for illustration Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster arsenic Fantasy shot busts past season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy shot sleepers for illustration Derrick Henry successful 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara successful 2018, and Davante Adams successful 2017. Anybody who banked connected players for illustration those made a tally astatine their convention title.

The exemplary is powered by nan aforesaid group who generated projections for each 3 awesome Fantasy sites, and it hit quality experts past play erstwhile location was a large quality successful ranking. The projections update aggregate times daily, truthful you're ever getting nan champion Fantasy shot advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated nan full NFL play 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy shot rankings 2023, on pinch plentifulness of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to spot them.

Top 2023 Fantasy shot breakouts

One of nan 2023 Fantasy shot breakouts nan exemplary is predicting: Titans tight extremity Chigoziem Okonkwo. As a fourth-round rookie successful 2022, Okonkwo posted a 32-450-3 stat statement contempt playing conscionable 37% of snaps. He besides showed disconnected his explosive ability, arsenic his 14.1 yards per reception led each tight ends pinch astatine slightest 15 catches. He was besides nan only tight extremity pinch 3 grabs of astatine slightest 40 yards.

Tennessee parted ways pinch tight ends Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper successful nan offseason, some of whom logged much snaps than Okonkwo a twelvemonth ago. That paves nan measurement for nan erstwhile Maryland Terrapin to person a sizable role, and his seam-stretching accomplishment is vastly needed successful 1 of nan league's astir blimpish offenses. He's slotted arsenic a apical 10 tight extremity successful nan model's 2023 Fantasy shot rankings, graded higher than vets for illustration Evan Engram and Dalton Schultz.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy shot rankings 2023 person identified: Colts backmost Anthony Richardson. Despite only starting for 1 play astatine Florida, nan Colts saw capable imaginable successful Richardson to make him nan No. 4 wide prime successful nan 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns pinch 9 interceptions while completing 53.8% of his passes successful 2022. He besides rushed for 654 yards and 9 scores. Richarson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap during pre-draft testing and nan exemplary ranks him higher than immoderate different rookie QB. See which different Fantasy shot breakouts 2023 to prime here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy shot football rankings

SportsLine is besides highly precocious connected a astonishing moving backmost you aren't moreover reasoning astir being taken successful nan mediate rounds of 2023 Fantasy shot drafts. This moving backmost is listed arsenic a shocking top-10 action up of superstars for illustration Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You tin only spot who it is, and nan 2023 Fantasy shot rankings for each player, astatine SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks nan NFL pinch a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for each azygous position, each from nan exemplary that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.