Far-right influencer convicted in 2016 voter suppression scheme

NEW YORK — A self-styled far-right propagandist from Florida was convicted Friday of charges alleging that he conspired to deprive individuals of their correct to ballot successful nan 2016 statesmanlike election.

Douglass Mackey, 33, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was convicted successful Brooklyn national tribunal earlier Judge Ann M. Donnelly aft a one-week trial. On nan internet, he was known arsenic “Ricky Vaughn.”

In 2016, Mackey had astir 58,000 Twitter followers and was classed by nan MIT Media Lab arsenic nan 107th-most important influencer of nan then-upcoming statesmanlike election, prosecutors said. He had described himself arsenic an “American nationalist” who regularly retweeted Trump and promoted conspiracy theories astir elector fraud by Democrats.

Mackey, who was arrested successful January 2021, could look up to 10 years successful prison. His sentencing is group for Aug. 16.

His lawyer, Andrew Frisch, said successful an email that nan 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals successful Manhattan will person aggregate reasons to take from to vacate nan conviction.

“We are optimistic astir our chances connected appeal,” Frisch said.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said successful a merchandise that nan assemblage rejected Mackey’s cynical effort to usage nan First Amendment free reside protections to shield himself from criminal liability for a elector suppression scheme.

“Today’s verdict proves that nan defendant’s fraudulent actions crossed a statement into criminality,” he said.

The authorities alleged that from September 2016 to November 2016, Mackey conspired pinch respective different net influencers to dispersed fraudulent messages to Clinton supporters.

Prosecutors told jurors during nan proceedings that Mackey urged supporters of then-Democratic statesmanlike campaigner Hillary Clinton to “vote” via matter connection aliases societal media, knowing that those endorsements were not legally valid votes.

At astir nan aforesaid time, prosecutors said, he was sending tweets suggesting that it was important to limit “black turnout” astatine voting booths. One tweet he sent showed a photograph of a Black female pinch a Clinton run sign, encouraging group to “avoid nan line” and “vote from home,” tribunal papers said.

Using societal media pitches, 1 image encouraging phony votes utilized a font akin to 1 utilized by nan Clinton run successful authentic ads, prosecutors said. Others tried to mimic Clinton’s ads successful different ways, they added.

By Election Day successful 2016, astatine slightest 4,900 unsocial telephone numbers texted “Hillary” aliases thing akin to a matter number that was dispersed by aggregate deceptive run images tweeted by Mackey and co-conspirators, prosecutors said.

Twitter has said it worked intimately pinch due authorities connected nan issue.