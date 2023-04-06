Farmer leaders from Rajasthan appeal mustard growers not to sell below MSP

Over 100 farmers from different districts of Rajasthan on Thursday pledged not to waste nan existent mustard harvest beneath its minimum support value (MSP) of ₹5,450 per quintal and besides appealed to different growers not to make immoderate distress sale.

Under nan aegis of Kisan Mahapanchayat, a Rajasthan-based outfit, farmers decided to hole nan value of their products, said Rampal Jat, President of nan organisation.

As mustard value declined by ₹3,000 per quintal this twelvemonth from a highest of ₹7,444/quintal realised by farmers past year, Kisan Mahapanchayat decided to return it up, Jat said addressing a gathering of protesting farmers successful Delhi.

“After requesting nan Centre and State governments to guarantee mustard farmers get nan MSP, that did not output immoderate result, location were 2 options earlier america — either to extremity proviso aliases insist connected MSP. Most of nan farmers were successful favour of not trading beneath MSP arsenic they did not want to withhold supply,” he said.

Average mandi price

According to nan Agmarknet portal, nan mean mandi value of mustard successful Rajasthan is ₹5,079/quintal this period (during April 1-5) whereas it was ₹4,987/quintal successful March. In Madhya Pradesh, nan existent month’s mean is ₹5,011/quintal, up from ₹4,828/quintal past month.

The country’s mustard output is estimated astatine 128.18 lakh tonnes (lt) successful nan 2022-23 harvest twelvemonth (July-June), up from 119.63 lt past year. Rajasthan’s mustard output is seen astatine 46 lt.

“Now nan clip has travel for nan farmers to find nan prices of their nutrient themselves and it tin beryllium started pinch nan oilseeds and pulses successful which nan state is not self-sufficient. With this successful view, nan mustard-producing farmers of nan state are requested not to waste their harvest astatine prices little than nan MSP,” Kisan Mahapanchayat said successful a statement.

In March, the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEAI) and nan Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) urged nan Centre to intervene by responding to falling mustard prices, which dropped beneath nan minimum support value successful statement pinch world trends.