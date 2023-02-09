Fast X Sounds Like The Avengers: Infinity War Of The Fast And Furious Saga

Universal Pictures
In actuality, those figures are person to $340 million, pinch 17 main characters, and a tally clip that will apt hover location adjacent to 165 minutes, but there's nary uncertainty that it will still beryllium 1 of nan biggest blockbusters successful Hollywood history. "Fast X" has promised to beryllium nan first portion of an epic two-part conclusion to nan Fast Saga, putting it adjacent to films for illustration "Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows — Part 1," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," and "Avengers: Infinity War." Each of these films was an tremendous deed astatine nan container agency and each near audiences pinch a monolithic cliffhanger intended to beryllium resolved successful nan pursuing chapter. For my money, "Infinity War" would person been a fitting ending for nan Marvel Cinematic Universe — arsenic half nan beingness dies successful a magical cataclysm — but this writer is simply a large instrumentality of misery and acheronian consequences.
According to a caller question and reply pinch Variety, lead character Michelle Rodriguez promised that "Fast X" would besides incorporate specified a cliffhanger. The pursuing film, arsenic yet unnamed, is still successful development, truthful nan conclusion is still rather unknown. But, Rodriguez assures filmgoers, nan lingering emotion of being cheated of a due conclusion is meant to beryllium portion of nan thrill. Why person a cliffhanger if nary 1 is going to beryllium near hanging disconnected a cliff?
'You're going to consciousness truthful cheated'
Universal Pictures
Describing nan ending of "Fast X," Rodriguez said:
"It is not really an ending, but it's besides like, 'You can't do this to us. We're your die-hard fans, you can't do this to us!' [...] You're going to consciousness truthful cheated successful a way, but past truthful gratified and excited astir what's to come. I can't divulge much than that, but get fresh for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it's really reliable astatine this shape to daze me, and they sewage maine good."
As nan bid has progressed, nan Fast Saga has go progressively ridiculous, pinch "F9" having taken a car into nan cosmos. The standard of nan "Fast" movies has only bloated exponentially. If "Fast X" stays connected nan aforesaid arc, past it will start introducing clip travel ... aliases astatine slightest really, really, really elaborate fights and conveyance chases.
Indeed, Rodriguez talked astir fighting pinch Charlize Theron, and really some of them are profoundly knowledgeable erstwhile it comes to conflict sequences. Indeed, Rodriguez recalls transcending nan request for a director. The 2 simply wailed connected each different arsenic people arsenic tin be, an experience, Rodriguez assures us, that was very pleasant. In her words:
"Can I conscionable show you — nary pun intended, but Charlize is simply a monster. [...] We changeable our conflict series pinch nary director. Bro, like, hands down, driblet mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don't request [a director], let's do this."
The deficiency of a head was really portion of a little infinitesimal successful accumulation erstwhile nan film's original director, Justin Lin, near nan group complete imaginative differences, but earlier Leterrier was brought in. With nary director, nan actresses handled nan conflict themselves.
"Fast X" will deed theaters connected May 19.