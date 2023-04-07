Fat fishermen face ban on working at sea unless they get their BMI below 35 under new medical rules 

By Dolly Busby

Published: 17:16 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 17:16 BST, 7 April 2023

FISHERMEN pinch a assemblage wide scale of 35 could beryllium banned from moving astatine oversea successful caller ‘ludicrous’ aesculapian rules.

From November onwards fishermen will request a doctor-approved aesculapian certificate to activity displaying their BMI.

The Government has based on these changes will guarantee fishermen do not consequence an mishap astatine sea.

But skippers person based on that nary grounds has been provided by officials to propose their weight puts their information astatine risk.

Fishermen are now rushing to nan gym, dieting and seeking ineligible proposal to prevention their livelihoods.

Plymouth fisherman, 53-year-old Tony Heinemann, pictured, is 1 of nan galore unlucky skippers whose early is made uncertain by nan caller rules. The Royal Navy seasoned spends 16 hours a time unsocial connected his seven-metre vessel, Gloria Rose, and says that accidents relating to fisherman’s wellness are incredibly rare

The rules from nan International Labour Organisation’s Work successful Fishing Convention were adopted by nan UK successful 2018 but nan Government allowed a five-year model for workers to get nan required aesculapian certificates.

But now nan sportfishing manufacture has called for an urgent gathering complete nan rumor and is considering ineligible action complete nan perchance discriminatory rules.

BMI is based connected tallness and weight pinch a patient 1 considered to beryllium betwixt 18.5 and 24.9.

Anything supra this is considered overweight pinch a BMI of 40 pushing into nan obese category.

Jerry Percy, 68, nan main executive of nan New Under Ten Fishermen's Association which represents astir 80 per cent of nan UK fleet, said nan certificates are ‘more than worrying’.

Particularly for nan ageing workforce wherever nan mean property is complete 50 and which could extremity careers that person spanned decades.

The manufacture conducted a study which received 600 replies, an abnormal magnitude according to Mr Percy, because group are worried that ‘out of nan blue, nan MCA are saying if you neglect this you are finished.’

Mr Percy told the Telegraph: ‘BMI has been discredited a number of times. A fewer older guys mightiness beryllium carrying much weight than they should, aren’t we all.’

The main executive added nan thought nan rules were protecting fishermen by preventing them from having an mishap astatine oversea was farcical.

He said: ‘There mightiness beryllium a hold successful getting personification to nan infirmary but past effort getting a bloody ambulance.’

Plymouth fisherman, 53-year-old Tony Heinemann, who spends 16 hours a time unsocial connected his seven-metre vessel, Gloria Rose, said that accidents relating to fisherman’s wellness are incredibly rare.

The Royal Navy seasoned of 22 years insisted that group had to beryllium fresh to walk hours a time connected a vessel because they wouldn’t past successful nan manufacture if they were not.

But Mr Heinemann is 1 of nan galore unlucky skippers whose early is made uncertain by nan caller rules.

He is 6ft and 20 chromatic and has a BMI of 37 which is now considered complete nan limit to activity astatine sea.

Heinemann has only been issued a 12-month licence because of his weight - which did not return into relationship his height.

The fisherman said to an assessor connected nan telephone and because his GP had ‘ticked immoderate boxes’ nan determination was made he was not fresh capable to activity retired astatine sea.

Mr Heinmann said: ‘You can’t inquire for a 2nd opinion, their connection is it. They are playing pinch people’s livelihoods. A batch of group haven’t bothered to spell to nan expert yet arsenic they are astatine their wit's extremity and frightened to beryllium told they are unfit to fish.’

A spokesperson for nan Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: ‘By getting a certificate, fishermen person nan reassurance that they are medically fresh capable to do their world without causing a consequence to themselves aliases others.

‘We are supporting and preparing fishermen successful nan lead-up to this requirement.’

The MCA added fishermen could perchance proceed done a ‘grandfather rights’ argumentation which recognises location would person to beryllium a morganatic logic to disqualify a worker owed to nan changes if they had been successful their occupation for a agelong time.