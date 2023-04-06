FBI detains wrong man in mock raid at Boston hotel

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. FBI detains wrong man in mock raid at Boston hotel

Stock pic of FBI carImage source, Getty Images

FBI agents carrying retired a training workout astatine a edifice successful Boston collapsed into nan incorrect room and detained an guiltless man, nan agency confirmed.

The FBI said it was "assisting" nan Department of Defence successful conducting a mock investigation connected Tuesday night.

But agents past stormed into nan incorrect room and handcuffed a man who had nary hint arsenic to what was happening.

The man who was wrongly detained was a Delta Air Lines pilot, CBS Boston reports.

"Based connected inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to nan incorrect room and detained an individual, not nan intended domiciled player," nan FBI said successful a statement. "Thankfully, cipher was injured."

In nan mix-up astatine nan Revere Hotel, agents reportedly interrogated nan man for almost an hr earlier realising their mistake. He had been dormant erstwhile nan agents raided nan room and astatine 1 constituent was pushed into nan shower.

Police were called and confirmed that it was so a training exercise, nan FBI said.

"Safety is ever a privilege of nan FBI, and our rule enforcement partners, and we return these incidents very seriously," nan FBI said, adding it was reviewing nan incident.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

3 minutes ago
News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

3 minutes ago
News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

3 minutes ago
China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

13 minutes ago
Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

13 minutes ago
Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

13 minutes ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

13 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.