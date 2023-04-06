FBI detains wrong man in mock raid at Boston hotel

Image source, Getty Images

FBI agents carrying retired a training workout astatine a edifice successful Boston collapsed into nan incorrect room and detained an guiltless man, nan agency confirmed.

The FBI said it was "assisting" nan Department of Defence successful conducting a mock investigation connected Tuesday night.

But agents past stormed into nan incorrect room and handcuffed a man who had nary hint arsenic to what was happening.

The man who was wrongly detained was a Delta Air Lines pilot, CBS Boston reports.

"Based connected inaccurate information, they were mistakenly sent to nan incorrect room and detained an individual, not nan intended domiciled player," nan FBI said successful a statement. "Thankfully, cipher was injured."

In nan mix-up astatine nan Revere Hotel, agents reportedly interrogated nan man for almost an hr earlier realising their mistake. He had been dormant erstwhile nan agents raided nan room and astatine 1 constituent was pushed into nan shower.

Police were called and confirmed that it was so a training exercise, nan FBI said.