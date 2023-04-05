FC Barcelona Coach Xavi Laments ‘Difficult Night To Digest’ Following Real Madrid Thrashing In El Clasico

Xavi Hernandez said that FC Barcelona's thrashing to Real Madrid successful El Clasico was "difficult to ... [+] digest". Getty Images

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez admitted that his team's "heavy defeat" to Real Madrid successful El Clasico is difficult to digest aft nan Catalans were thrashed 4-0 successful their Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg connected Wednesday.

A first half stoppage clip onslaught by Vinicius Jr and a 2nd chapeau instrumentality since Sunday from Karim Benzema sentenced Barca to a worst location nonaccomplishment to their bitter rivals successful 60 years.

It besides ended dream of delivering a home treble, but a dejected Xavi demanded that his squad needs to enactment "united" astatine a "difficult time" post-match.

"In difficult moments you spot really a squad reacts. It's a difficult nighttime to digest, a dense defeat. We competed overmuch amended than nan consequence says. Mistakes of not knowing really to compete good person penalized us," Xavi claimed.

"In nan first half we were very good, we were superior successful play astatine times, aggressive," Xavi continued. "We conceded little. About transitions, we talked astir having to extremity them and that's wherever nan first extremity was born. The 2nd extremity killed america arsenic soon arsenic we near nan locker room. In short, it's a pity. We had a bully first half and a bad second."

Though Barca intelligibly missed nan power of injured midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, positive defender Andreas Christensen, Xavi insisted that it would "sound for illustration an excuse" to opportunity that their absences were noticeable.

"We competed very well, I'm proud of nan first half; successful nan 2nd we paid dearly for our mistakes. We played against Madrid, who for maine were nan favorites successful nan necktie - I already said it. We played against nan reigning Champions League champions," Xavi concluded.

Though nan home treble is off, Xavi and his men must now attraction connected Easter Monday's conflict pinch Girona successful a Catalan derby astatine Camp Nou.

While Barca were severely beaten connected Wednesday evening, it seems difficult to judge that their mauling to Madrid will trigger a descent into chaos that results successful them squandering a 12 constituent lead successful La Liga and not lifting their first Spanish apical formation title successful 4 years travel June.