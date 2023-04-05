FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo Tells Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr To Focus On Football After El Clasico Antics

Ronald Araujo has fixed Real Madrid rival Vinicius Jr immoderate sage proposal pursuing an explosive conflict ... [+] against FC Barcelona successful El Clasico. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

FC Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has advised Real Madrid rival Vinicus Jr to attraction connected shot pursuing an explosive section of El Clasico astatine Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan who usually plays successful cardinal defense was erstwhile much deployed astatine correct backmost to effort and incorporate nan tricky Brazilian successful Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final 2nd leg.

While this has worked to awesome effect successful past Clasicos, Araujo wasn't arsenic successful astatine keeping nan near winger quiet connected this occasion.

Vinicius scored nan opener aft a antagonistic onslaught successful first half stoppage time, and past helped his squad administer a 4-0 thrashing that was nan Catalans worst location conclusion successful 60 years to their bitter rivals.

As is often nan case, however, nan 22-year-old's evening was shrouded successful contention fixed bust ups pinch Gavi and Ferran Torres each broadside of nan interval. At 1 shape successful nan proceedings, Araujo pushed Vinicius Jr to nan turf for mouthing astatine him.

Asked to remark connected nan confrontation successful nan mixed area pursuing his side's loss, Araujo admitted that he sewage a small heated because Vinicius "was talking to my teammates each nan time, messing pinch them".

"I ever opportunity that he is simply a awesome subordinate who will amended overmuch much if he focuses connected playing," Araujo added. "I'm respectful, but he was talking a batch and I sewage a small heated."

Regarding nan result, Araujo said he was sad "because we person not been capable to get to nan last and springiness joyousness to nan fans".

"We didn't do good contempt nan truth that we had a awesome first half, but we conceded that extremity and past aft nan 2nd we declined a lot," Araujo explained.

Araujo highlighted really it is "hard to lose", and moreover much truthful for Barca to their Clasico rival. Moving forward, however, Araujo said that nan Blaugrana request to brushwood nan conclusion disconnected and deliberation astir Girona connected Monday; aliases alternatively "the astir important objective", La Liga.

Though Barca will evidently not scope nan Copa del Rey last now and cannot complete a home treble, they are still good connected people to dethrone Madrid arsenic Spanish apical formation title holders while boasting a 12 points lead astatine nan summit.