Federal judge temporarily halts Tennessee's 'drag ban' law

A national judge successful Tennessee connected Friday temporarily halted nan state’s new rule that criminalizes immoderate resistance performances, hours earlier it was group to return effect.

Judge Thomas Parker cited law protections of state of reside successful issuing a impermanent restraining order.

“If Tennessee wishes to workout its constabulary powerfulness successful restricting reside it considers obscene, it must do truthful wrong nan constraints and model of nan United States Constitution,” Parker wrote.

“The Court finds that, arsenic it stands, nan grounds present suggests that erstwhile nan legislature passed this Statute, it missed nan mark,” he wrote.

Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed nan caller measure into rule March 2. It was group to effect Saturday.

The first-of-its-kind law bans “adult cabaret entertainment” connected nationalist spot aliases successful locations wherever it could beryllium viewed by a minor.

The rule has sometimes been referred to arsenic a resistance ban.

Friends of George’s, Inc., which is an LGBTQ theatre group based successful Memphis, sued complete nan rule and called it unconstitutional. Its adjacent show originates performances April 14.

"This rule threatens to unit a theatre troupe into a nightclub, because Tennessee legislators judge they person nan correct to make their ain opinions astir resistance into law,” nan theatre group based on successful a mobility for nan restraining order. “Plaintiff’s different action is to proceed arsenic planned, knowing that nan Friends of George’s resistance performers could look criminal — moreover felony — charges.”

The group besides based on that if a resistance queen and Tennessee Titans cheerleader danced successful nan beingness of children, only nan resistance performer would beryllium breaking nan law.

“Thus, nan prohibited reside is defined by nan personality of nan resistance performer — and nan connection he conveys,” lawyers for nan group wrote, adding that violates nan First Amendment.

Supporters opportunity nan rule safeguards children against vulnerability to inappropriate entertainment.

One of nan bill’s Republican lead sponsors, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, said erstwhile it passed that measurement "gives assurance to parents that they tin return their kids to a nationalist aliases backstage show and will not beryllium blindsided by a sexualized performance."

Under nan law, a first discourtesy is simply a misdemeanor and a 2nd is simply a felony.

The authorities lawyer general's office, arsenic good arsenic a lawyer from nan agency listed arsenic representing Lee and Tennessee successful nan lawsuit, did not instantly respond to requests for remark Friday night.

Friends of George's tweeted that nan restraining bid was nan first measurement successful an ongoing battle.

"We won because this is simply a bad law," Mark Campbell, president of nan committee of board of Friends of George’s, said successful a statement. He said nan group looks guardant to its time successful court.