Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a late Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

42 minutes ago
Felix Afena-Gyan was not handed a precocious Black Meteors call-up - Fred Acheampong

Black Meteors Management Committee Chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has denied claims that nan Ghana Football Association gave a precocious call-up to Felix Afena Gyan, nan Cremonese attacker, for nan U-23 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Algeria.

The 20-year-old was 1 of nan 8 foreign-based players invited for nan fixture but declined to participate, citing his unpreparedness.

In an question and reply pinch Citi Sports, Acheampong cleared nan aerial connected Gyan's determination to cull nan call-up from Ghana's U-23 method team.

"Afena Gyan's invitation was not late," Acheampong said. "I person followed a batch of discussions astir nan media scenery that nan FA handed him a precocious telephone up."

He explained, "He was 1 of nan first foreign-based players we invited, and nan President of nan Ghana Football Association said to maine personally and told maine that I should activity pinch nan method squad to draught letters to their clubs truthful they merchandise them connected time."

Acheampong added that "Ibrahim Tanko said to him personally, agelong earlier we engaged nan likes of Salim Adams, Ernest Nuamah, and nan likes."

"Afena Gyan's head relayed nan accusation to Ibrahim Tanko that nan subordinate was not fresh to play for nan team," Acheampong said, concluding his statement.

Ghana has qualified for nan 2023 CAF U23 AFCON to beryllium held successful Morocco from June 24 - July 8, 2023.

Source Footballghana

