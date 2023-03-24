Fetterman discharged from hospital after treatment for clinical depression

Sen. John Fetterman was discharged Friday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, wherever he had been receiving curen for objective depression since mid-February.

Fetterman's spokesperson, Joe Calvello, said successful a connection that nan Democratic legislator is backmost successful Braddock, Pennsylvania, to walk clip pinch his family and constituents "for nan adjacent 2 weeks." He is readying to return to Washington, D.C., erstwhile nan Senate is backmost successful convention connected April 17.

“I americium truthful happy to beryllium home,” Fetterman said Friday. “I’m excited to beryllium nan begetter and hubby I want to be, and nan legislator Pennsylvania deserves.”

In his statement, Fetterman besides expressed gratitude for nan squad astatine Walter Reed successful Bethesda, Maryland.

“I americium highly grateful to nan unthinkable squad astatine Walter Reed. The attraction they provided changed my life,” Fetterman said. “I will person much to opportunity astir this soon, but for now I want everyone to cognize that slump is treatable, and curen works. This isn’t astir authorities — correct now location are group who are suffering pinch slump successful reddish counties and bluish counties. If you request help, please get help.”

The legislator was being treated for "major depression" by a squad led by David Williamson, neuropsychiatry main and aesculapian head astatine Walter Reed, Fetterman's agency said successful a news release.

According to nan release, Williamson said Fetterman's slump is now successful remission.

Fetterman checked himself successful for curen connected Feb. 15, pinch unit citing a intelligence wellness conflict that they said intensified during his betterment from a May stroke connected nan run trail.

In a CBS interview, Fetterman said that his struggle pinch slump began a "downward spiral" aft he was elected successful November.

"The full point astir slump is — is that objectively, you whitethorn person won, but slump tin really person you that you really lost," Fetterman told CBS' Jane Pauley. "I had stopped leaving my bed. I stopped eating, I was dropping weight."

Depression, Fetterman added, caused him to extremity engaging pinch immoderate of nan things he astir loves successful life.

When he was admitted, Fetterman had terrible symptoms of depression, but nary suicidal ideation, according to a discharge briefing from Williamson cited by Fetterman’s office. Fetterman's symptoms had worsened successful nan 8 weeks preceding his admission, and he had debased humor unit that perchance impacted encephalon circulation, Williamson noted.

Following his voluntary admittance to nan hospital, doctors saw nary caller stroke, and Fetterman’s slump was managed pinch medicine therapies, according to nan briefing. In nan weeks that followed, Fetterman’s doctors said his temper improved and he began sleeping, eating and hydrating.

Fetterman besides worked pinch speech-language specialists and was fitted for proceeding immunodeficiency aft his doctors identified mild to mean sensorineural proceeding loss, nan briefing said.

NBC News antecedently reported connected Fetterman's plans to return to nan Senate successful April, pinch Calvello telling NBC News earlier this week that Fetterman is "in nan zone” and “excited to get backmost to nan Senate."