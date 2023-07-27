Final Fantasy 14 devs wanted to get the Pixel Remaster games playable in the MMO

Final Fantasy 14's devs tried to get nan Pixel Remaster games playable successful nan MMO, but recovered it to beryllium impossible.

Speaking astatine a roundtable question and reply astatine FanFest past week, arsenic attended by GamesRadar+, head Naoki Yoshida revealed a beautiful fascinating caller detail. It turns retired nan Final Fantasy 14 developers person been research pinch getting aged Final Fantasy games playable successful nan MMO for good complete a year.

"And pinch like, nan Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster bid coming out, we thought that wouldn't it beryllium cool if we tin play that successful nan Gold Saucer?" Yoshida revealed. However, nan characteristic wasn't to be, arsenic Square Enix's developers quickly realized nan caller remasters were moving connected "middleware."

"So because it's moving connected middleware, if you want to instrumentality that into 14, you'd person to build different strategy that tin play backmost nan middleware wrong nan game. So it's for illustration you're building a strategy of a crippled to play a strategy of a game. It's conscionable this weird configuration," nan crippled head explained.

Square Enix isn't wholly done pinch nan idea, though. Yoshida joked that if there's a "super programmer" retired location who thinks they're up to nan mammoth task, Square Enix would happily judge their occupation application. The director's joking around, but he's still successful emotion pinch Final Fantasy 14 arsenic a "theme park" for nan series, pinch references to different games dotted astir for players to uncover.

One specified reference is simply a caller title successful nan upcoming Dawntrail description , which enactment arsenic a immense throwback to Final Fantasy 10. No, we're still not getting Blitzball successful Final Fantasy 14, truthful this caller title will person to make do arsenic nan main throwback to nan classical RPG, for now astatine least.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail arrives adjacent twelvemonth successful summertime 2024, heralding nan commencement of nan adjacent large escapade for nan Scions of nan Seventh Dawn.