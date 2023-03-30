Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold, and pinch plentifulness of clip earlier launch.

Just earlier today, connected March 31, nan charismatic Japanese Final Fantasy 16 Japanese Twitter relationship tweeted nan connection below. The tweet reveals nan Final Fantasy 16 developers astatine Square Enix person conscionable acquired nan "master copy" of nan action-RPG, and that they're celebrating pinch a photograph pinch Torgal to people nan occasion.

本日 #FF16 マスターアップしました！スタッフもトルガルも喜んでいます。発売日を楽しみにお待ちください🐺 pic.twitter.com/VU5yLiEDRmMarch 31, 2023 See more

It's awesome news for fans worldwide that nan developers astatine Square Enix person efficaciously obtained nan last type of nan forthcoming game. With complete 2 months to spell until launch, this bodes highly good for nan last product, arsenic Final Fantasy 16's processing squad tin now attraction connected smoothing retired nan acquisition for players astatine launch.

Hopefully, this gives Final Fantasy 16's developers a overmuch much relaxed schedule successful nan run-up to motorboat successful June, not moving agelong hours to meet deadlines successful nan weeks earlier release. The QA section will apt still person their hands full, though, pacing meticulously backmost and distant passim nan large semi-open-world crippled to robust retired each nan bugs they tin find earlier release.

Final Fantasy 16 launches later this twelvemonth connected June 22, exclusively for PS5. Game shaper Naoki Yoshida precocious commented connected ongoing speculation surrounding a imaginable PC port, revealing that though Final Fantasy 16 has a timed exclusively play of six months, the PC type won't beryllium arriving instantly aft this has expired.

