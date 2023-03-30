Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

22 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold, and pinch plentifulness of clip earlier launch.

Just earlier today, connected March 31, nan charismatic Japanese Final Fantasy 16 Japanese Twitter relationship tweeted nan connection below. The tweet reveals nan Final Fantasy 16 developers astatine Square Enix person conscionable acquired nan "master copy" of nan action-RPG, and that they're celebrating pinch a photograph pinch Torgal to people nan occasion. 

本日 #FF16 マスターアップしました！スタッフもトルガルも喜んでいます。発売日を楽しみにお待ちください🐺 pic.twitter.com/VU5yLiEDRmMarch 31, 2023

See more

It's awesome news for fans worldwide that nan developers astatine Square Enix person efficaciously obtained nan last type of nan forthcoming game. With complete 2 months to spell until launch, this bodes highly good for nan last product, arsenic Final Fantasy 16's processing squad tin now attraction connected smoothing retired nan acquisition for players astatine launch.

Hopefully, this gives Final Fantasy 16's developers a overmuch much relaxed schedule successful nan run-up to motorboat successful June, not moving agelong hours to meet deadlines successful nan weeks earlier release. The QA section will apt still person their hands full, though, pacing meticulously backmost and distant passim nan large semi-open-world crippled to robust retired each nan bugs they tin find earlier release. 

Final Fantasy 16 launches later this twelvemonth connected June 22, exclusively for PS5. Game shaper Naoki Yoshida precocious commented connected ongoing speculation surrounding a imaginable PC port, revealing that though Final Fantasy 16 has a timed exclusively play of six months, the PC type won't beryllium arriving instantly aft this has expired. 

Check retired our immense Final Fantasy 16 preview to spot what we made of our hands-on clip pinch nan caller game. 

Get nan champion gaming deals, reviews, merchandise advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!

More
Source Gamesradar

Related Article

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

25 minutes ago
Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

28 minutes ago
Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

42 minutes ago
Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

42 minutes ago
Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

49 minutes ago
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

49 minutes ago

Popular Article

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

21 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

20 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

20 hours ago
ActionSA vows to reject no-confidence motion against DA mayor Tania Campbell to 'keep EFF/ANC out'

ActionSA vows to reject no-confidence motion against DA mayor Tania Campbell to 'keep EFF/ANC out'

23 hours ago
Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.