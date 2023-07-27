Final orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 completed

1 day ago
Chandrayaan-3 is now successful an orbit, which, erstwhile closest to Earth is astatine 236 km and erstwhile farthest is astatine 1,27,609 km.

Chandrayaan-3 is now successful an orbit, which, erstwhile closest to Earth is astatine 236 km and erstwhile farthest is astatine 1,27,609 km.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) connected Tuesday (July 25) successfully completed nan 5th and last orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of nan Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) successful Bengaluru.

The spacecraft is expected to attain an orbit of 1,27,609 km x 236 km. This intends that Chandrayaan-3 is now successful an orbit, which, erstwhile closest to Earth is astatine 236 km and erstwhile farthest is astatine 1,27,609 km.

“The achieved orbit will beryllium confirmed aft nan observations,” ISRO said aft nan successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.

The four earlier orbit raising manoeuvres were performed by ISTRAC betwixt July 15 and July 20.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 | What it takes to soft-land connected nan moon

Following nan last orbit-raising manoeuvre, ISRO will execute nan TransLunar Injection (TLI) connected August 1 to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards nan Moon.

“The adjacent firing, nan TransLunar Injection (TLI), is planned for August 1, 2023, betwixt midnight and 1 a.m. IST,” ISRO said.

The Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM) and a rover which was launched by nan LVM3-M4 connected July 14.

After nan TLI takes place, nan PM and nan LM separation will hap connected August 17. A bid of deboost manoeuvres is besides scheduled to return spot earlier nan powerfulness descent shape for nan soft landing connected nan Moon. The lander is expected to touch down connected nan Moon aboveground connected August 23 astatine 5.47 p.m.

More
Source Thehindu

