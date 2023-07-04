Financials, e-commerce, gaming sectors most prone to cyber frauds: Study

With nan increasing integer transactions, financials, e-commerce and gaming sectors person emerged arsenic premier target for cyber frauds.

The e-commerce assemblage faces important risks owed to nan precocious measurement of online transactions and engagement of delicate customer information moreover while nan online gaming manufacture has go an charismatic target for cyber attacks owed to its gaining popularity, said according to nan caller study ‘The Anatomy of Fraud 2023’ by Bureau, an AI-architected level that provides banks, fintech, gaming, gig system and e-commerce companies pinch a complete scope of risk, compliance, fraud prevention and detection, and onboarding solutions.

The astir prevalent types of cyber fraud see takeover of account, identity, OTP, UPI, promo maltreatment and security frauds, among others.

The study revealed that account-related fraud added up to astir 65 per cent of each fraud cases successful nan financial services sector, while successful nan e-commerce sector, it makes up to astir 54 per cent.

Surprisingly, astir 55 per cent of nan reported integer costs frauds successful India are UPI-related. Although nan measurement of UPI-related fraud attacks is substantial, nan financial effect is comparatively low, it said.

Ranjan R Reddy, Founder & CEO astatine Bureau, said to mitigate nan risks associated pinch cyber fraud, it is basal for these sectors to prioritise and instrumentality cybersecurity measures. These sectors tin heighten their defences against cyber threats by investing successful precocious information technologies, conducting regular audits and implementing strict information protection protocols.

It is important for businesses operating successful these sectors to enactment proactive and support gait pinch evolving cybercriminal strategies to safeguard their customers’ accusation and support spot successful their platforms, he added.

There is besides a misconception that only ample organisations are prone to cyber-attacks, but mini and medium-sized enterprises find themselves caught successful nan crosshairs of scammers.

With constricted resources to take sides themselves, these businesses go easy targets for cybercriminals, who utilization their vulnerabilities pinch malicious intent, said Reddy.

Even globally, cyberattacks targeting mini businesses and SMEs dress up a staggering 43 per cent of each incidents, according to CyberPeace Foundation.

