FINEXPO Brings FinTech Industry Leaders and Enthusiasts Together at FinTech Festival Asia 2023

Bangkok, 3 April 2023 – FINEXPO, nan world’s starring arena organiser, announced coming that it is hosting its first-ever FinTech Festival Asia (FTF Asia) connected 27 and 28 September 2023 astatine nan Royal Paragon Hall successful Bangkok, Thailand.

The FinTech Festival Asia 2023 held by FINEXPO is an breathtaking two-day arena filled pinch cutting-edge presentations, interactive exhibits, and networking opportunities pinch immoderate of nan brightest minds successful nan industry. The arena intends to bring together manufacture experts, startups, investors, regulators and FinTech enthusiasts to research nan latest trends and developments successful nan quickly evolving fintech landscape.

FINEXPO has curated a wide scope of interactive sessions and networking opportunities to guarantee attendees get nan astir retired of nan event. After organising conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, and festivals each complete nan globe for 2 decades, FINEXPO is yet organising its first arena successful Thailand. With an estimated 15,000 participants from Thailand and crossed nan globe, FTF Asia is nan cleanable level for modern fintech companies to research business opportunities and collaborations.

A wide scope of manufacture topics will beryllium covered astatine nan FTF Asia conference, including banking, payments, individual finance, InsurTech, AI, integer assets and WEB3, blockchain, exchanges, RegTech, Robo-Advisors, P2P, investments, trading, and cybersecurity. It strives to create phenomenal shows and a important events series, making FTF Asia a must-attend arena for everyone successful nan industry. With speakers and attendees exchanging knowledge, FINEXPO is excited to witnesser nan possibilities of nan connected world.

As a pioneer successful Southeast Asia successful adopting nan latest technologies to amended and grow nan country’s capacity for technology, Thailand is nan cleanable location to big this event. FTF Asia will service arsenic a hub for modern fintech companies, offering opportunities to grow their businesses and collaborate pinch like-minded individuals. FTF Asia is simply a world bid of innovative, interactive, and networking events that merge thousands worldwide to research nan latest developments and ideas successful nan fintech manufacture nether 1 roof.

The squad astatine FINEXPO is excited to invited nan world fintech organization to Bangkok, Thailand, for Fintech Festival Asia 2023 and is assured that nan arena will beryllium a resounding success. Grab this opportunity to amended your knowledge and meet world speakers and nan champion presenters from astir nan world. Join nan networking app FINEXPO Asia connected your mobile telephone to position programme specifications and participate successful polls and forums. For further accusation connected Fintech Festival Asia 2023 and ticketing, please sojourn https://fintechfestival.asia/.

About FINEXPO

FINEXPO is an world industry-leading arena institution connecting top-level executives pinch different work providers crossed nan fintech industry. Given its agelong history successful Europe, Southeast Asia, Russia, and nan United States of America, it has produced aggregate conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs and awards worldwide since 2002.

