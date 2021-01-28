Fiona Phillips, 62, reveals she has Alzheimer’s disease

Sign up for our free Health Check email to person exclusive study connected nan week successful health Get our free Health Check email

TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she has been diagnosed pinch Alzheimer’s disease.

The erstwhile meal TV big said she was told she had nan information 18 months agone aft she knowledgeable symptoms of anxiety and encephalon fog.

Ms Phillips, who is presently taking portion successful a supplier proceedings that scientists dream could revolutionise curen of nan incurable illness, said she was speaking retired astir her test successful a bid to extremity nan stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s.

The 62-year-old toldThe Mirror said: “This illness has ravaged my family and now it has travel for me. And each complete nan state location are group of each different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.

“I conscionable dream I tin thief find a cure which mightiness make things amended for others successful nan future.”

Ms Phillips is taking a caller supplier called Miridesap which scientists dream could slow aliases moreover reverse nan illness.

The supplier is administered 3 times a time pinch mini needles and is being trialled by nan University College Hospital (UCH) successful London.

The mother-of-two said retired arsenic nan unwellness continues to declare nan lives of thousands of group crossed nan UK each years.

The Office for National Statistics said that dementia and Alzheimer’s illness were nan starring origin of decease successful nan UK successful 2022.

“There is still an rumor pinch this illness that nan nationalist thinks of aged people, bending complete a stick, talking to themselves,” Ms Phillips said.

“But I’m still here, getting retired and about, gathering friends for coffee, going for meal pinch [her husband] Martin [Frizell] and stepping each day.”

Fiona revealed nan news coming successful an effort to conflict nan stigma surrounding nan illness (PA)

Mr Frizell, 64, revealed that nan mates began to announcement thing was incorrect erstwhile she developed “crippling anxiety” towards nan extremity of 2021.

She had ne'er knowledgeable this earlier and initially they thought it mightiness beryllium nan menopause, which has akin symptoms.

“We sewage successful touch pinch a menopause master who took her nether their helping and put her connected HRT but while that improved immoderate symptoms, nan encephalon fog remained,” her hubby said.

This prompted nan mates to activity further help, including months of cognitive tests earlier a lumbar puncture to measure spinal fluid revealed she had Alzheimer’s.

As pinch each supplier trials, immoderate participants are fixed placebo narcotics to spot really effective they are.

Ms Phillips has nary thought if she is among this cohort but still believes that partaking is important for early sufferers.

Mr Frizell, who edits ITV’s flagship show This Morning, said: “Even nan group we spot for nan cheque ups don’t cognize if Fiona is connected nan existent supplier aliases a placebo.

“It’s been weeks now and I for illustration to deliberation her information is stabilising but I americium excessively adjacent to cognize really, that could conscionable beryllium my wishful thinking.”

Alzheimer’s symptoms

According to nan NHS, early symptoms whitethorn include: