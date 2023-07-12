Fire controlled after partly collapsing Hollywood apartment building, spreading to another

Firefighters battled a “major emergency” building occurrence that did extended harm to aggregate two-story flat buildings successful Hollywood connected Wednesday evening, according to nan Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported astatine 5:21 p.m. successful nan 7700 artifact of Hollywood Boulevard.

Fire officials said nan incident was initially reported arsenic 2 vehicles connected occurrence wrong a carport. By nan clip firefighters arrived, flames had reached nan building’s attic. By 6:30 p.m., nan blaze had dispersed to an adjacent flat building.

A three-story flat building adjacent door, astatine nan area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Genesee Avenue, sustained fume damage.

Crews knocked down nan occurrence soon aft 7 p.m.

Firefighters rescued a female pinch mobility issues who lived connected nan 2nd level of nan first building. She was being treated astatine an area infirmary Wednesday evening, and was described arsenic being successful adjacent information aft suffering fume exposure, according to nan LAFD.

One firefighter suffered a manus laceration while responding to nan blaze. He was treated astatine nan segment and resumed fighting nan fire. No different injuries were reported.

By 6 p.m., nan occurrence had damaged nan structural integrity of portion of nan first building and caused it to partially collapse, according to nan Fire Department. The building has 32 units and measures 18,900 quadrate feet crossed 2 stories, according to authorities. The LAFD described nan 2nd building arsenic “nearly identical” to nan first.

The occurrence “caused terrible harm to that attic and 16 flat units connected nan 2nd floor” of nan first building, according to occurrence officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted pinch nan response, which astatine its highest progressive much than 100 firefighters. The origin of nan occurrence was nether investigation.