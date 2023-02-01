Fire Emblem Engage: Things You Might’ve Missed In The Wave 4 DLC Trailer

Here is everything you might've missed successful nan Trailer for nan Fell Xenologue.

Nintendo released a trailer for nan last activity of Fire Emblem Engage's description battalion little than a week agone and it is judge to beryllium nan astir content-packed activity yet. This DLC is referred to as nan Fell Xenologue and seems to beryllium group successful an alternate magnitude wherever Lumera sacrificed herself to conclusion nan Fell Dragon Sombron.

With nary guidance from Lumera, nan different kingdoms are connected bad terms, which causes nan continent to person unrest. With that, the Fell Xenologue promises a caller communicative pinch caller characters, caller maps, and caller classes – which will surely beryllium a nosy summation for immoderate fans of nan game.

7 Somniel In Ruins

The Somniel acts arsenic nan main base betwixt battles for nan subordinate – akin to nan Garreg Mach Monastery from Three Houses. This spot consists of floating islands wherever Alear, nan main character, had slumbered for 1000 years. This spot is simply a portion of nan beatified onshore of Lythos. Here, nan subordinate tin find thing they mightiness need, specified arsenic weapons, items, aliases clothes. It’s besides a spot wherever galore important activities tin beryllium done.

In nan trailer, for a fewer moments, fans tin spot nan main buildings successful nan Somniel wholly destroyed. This could, perhaps, mean that nan subordinate will not person entree to nan Somniel during this DLC.

6 Veyle Nowhere To Be Seen

Veyle is simply a awesome characteristic successful nan main communicative of Fire Emblem Engage. Being Alear’s younger sister, she played a large portion successful nan crippled – first being pinch Sombron and past joining Alear and their group to conflict against nan Fell Dragon. A powerful unit, Veyle is an absorbing characteristic to deploy connected nan battlefield.

During nan trailer, fans were capable to spot each nan awesome characters, specified arsenic Alfred and Diamant. This each makes Veyle’s absence during nan trailer that overmuch weirder. This could possibly mean that she will not beryllium successful nan DLC owed to Sombron’s conclusion before, aliases she could look later connected unexpectedly.

5 Nel And Nil’s Weapons

One point each subordinate undoubtedly paid attraction to is the 2 caller characters – Nel and Nil, nan Fell Dragon siblings whom this crippled will return awesome liking in. Nel is nan older sister pinch powerful abilities, specified arsenic nan imaginable accomplishment to move into a dragon, while Nil is nan younger brother, who lacks nan aforesaid powerfulness but is decidedly thing but weak, arsenic seen from nan trailer.

Either way, these 2 characters usage 2 typical weapons that are not precisely caller to this game. Nil wields an axe named Revanche, meanwhile, his older sister Nel wields a lance, referred to arsenic Représailles.

4 Different Victory Conditions

In emblematic Fire Emblem Engage battles, only a azygous characteristic takes privilege connected nan battlefield, which is Alear. This makes consciousness arsenic he is nan game’s main character. This intends that if Alear is defeated during battle, nan subordinate is forced to either rewind clip pinch nan Draconic Time Crystal aliases suffer nan conflict completely.

In nan Fell Xenologue DLC, however, this extends to Nel and Nil arsenic good now. They return a immense attraction successful nan communicative and, thus, their conclusion besides gives nan subordinate a Game Over screen. This intends that, now, nan subordinate has to return other attraction pinch not only Alear, but nan different 2 caller dragons arsenic well.

3 Mauvier Is The Only One Who Doesn’t Change

One absorbing facet of this crippled is nan alteration successful each nan known characters’ personalities, from Griss going from a sadistic personification to a scaredy coward named Gregory, to Alcryst going from a debased self-esteem individual to personification pinch a batch of assurance who speaks up complete his brother. It is clear that immoderate of these characters get a full 180 erstwhile it comes to their attitudes.

However, 1 personification intelligibly stays unchanged, and that is 1 of the members of nan Four Hounds, aliases successful this universe, nan Four Wings – Mauvier. While his comrades sewage a colour strategy and characteristic change, he has nary noticeable alteration astatine all.

2 Fell Spark

Nil, nan older copy sister of Nel, is simply a characteristic pinch awesome powerfulness and an absorbing caller ability. While her people allows her to wield lances, it isn’t her only accessible onslaught method. Indeed, she besides tin move into a Dragon, thing that wasn’t accessible to nan subordinate successful nan original crippled astatine all.

To entree this power, she makes usage of what is referred to successful nan crippled arsenic Fell Spark, which is nan aforesaid conception arsenic a Dragon Stone from erstwhile games. It will beryllium absorbing to spot if different dragon characters too her are capable to usage this power, specified arsenic Alear.

1 Diamant At The End Of The Trailer

The trailer is afloat of contented and showcases a batch of what’s to travel erstwhile nan Fell Xenologue DLC is released. With that, nan trailer focused greatly connected nan royal characters, from Firene’s Alfred and Celine, to Brodia’s Diamant and Alcryst, arsenic good arsenic Timerra and Ivy.

Diamant might’ve gotten overshadowed by his younger relative Alcryst, who, perhaps, had 1 of nan astir drastic characteristic changes, arsenic seen successful nan trailer. However, astatine nan extremity of nan trailer, a man is heard screaming successful agony aft seemingly being stabbed. While nan personality of nan unfortunate is not confirmed conscionable yet, it seems to beryllium Diamant’s voice, meaning thing bad could hap to him successful this DLC.

