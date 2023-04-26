First Aquaman 2 trailer sees Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson forced to team up

31 minutes ago
  First Aquaman 2 trailer sees Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson forced to team up
Jason Momoa successful Aquaman
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first trailer for Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom has debuted astatine CinemaCon, and it shows Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Patrick Wilson's Orm teaming up against a villainous threat. 

Per TheWrap (opens successful caller tab), nan footage originates pinch Arthur raising a baby, on pinch his father, Temuera Morrison's Tom Curry. There are besides action scenes a-plenty, pinch Arthur going up against a submarine astatine 1 point. Amber Heard concisely appears arsenic Mera.

AV Club (opens successful caller tab) notes that Nicole Kidman's Atlanna rides a seahorse that fires laser-beams, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta now wields a unit that gives him a greenish power, and he's looking to destruct Aquaman's life and nan aboveground world. To extremity Manta's schemes, Arthur needs to squad up pinch his estranged relative Orm. 

In Deadline (opens successful caller tab)'s footage description, location is immoderate clash betwixt nan brothers, though, pinch Aquaman telling Black Manta, "No 1 hits my relative but me." Orm isn't a instrumentality of this, however, responding, "Do not telephone maine brother!" 

They look to put their differences speech astatine immoderate point, however, pinch Orm saying to Arthur: "If you lead, Atlantis will follow." 

"It's an action-adventure communicative pinch a really nosy bromance betwixt Arthur and Orm," said head James Wan astatine nan presentation. "Orm was a villain nan first clip around, but this clip Arthur needs him."

The first Aquaman movie ended pinch Orm imprisoned aft he attempted to costs warfare connected nan aboveground world, pinch Arthur taking nan throne of Atlantis. That intends nan bad humor betwixt nan brothers isn't a immense surprise, then. 

"Peter [Safran]'s my shaper [on Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom], and is simply a beloved friend," Momoa told Total Film (opens successful caller tab) of his early arsenic nan underwater hero amid nan DCU shake-up. "I perfectly deliberation Aquaman will beryllium progressive successful nan DCU. It's on, bro – there's nary 1 bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I dream group are excited to spot nan caller one. It's fun. I really bask doing comedy. There's immoderate really funny worldly pinch Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a awesome clip moving together. It's for illustration we're brothers. There's a batch of cool worldly happening successful this one."

The Lost Kingdom trailer wasn't nan only DC footage to merchandise astatine CinemaCon – nan entirety of The Flash was besides screened, pinch overwhelmingly affirmative reactions hitting nan internet soon afterwards. For everyone astatine home, a caller trailer was besides released. 

The Flash is adjacent up connected nan DC merchandise slate, while Aquaman 2 arrives this December 20. In nan meantime, cheque retired our guideline to each nan upcoming DC movies and TV shows. 

