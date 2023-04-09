First Contact Day Failed: 7 Star Trek News We Still Don't Know

First Contact Day 2023 has travel and gone without dropping immoderate awesome Star Trek news that fans person been waiting for. April 5th is nan day Star Trek celebrates arsenic nan time Zephram Cochrane (James Cromwell) met nan Vulcans, arsenic seen successful Star Trek: First Contact. April 5th is celebrated arsenic a vacation wrong nan Star Trek universe, and it has besides go a time erstwhile Star Trek connected Paramount+ makes awesome announcements astir nan franchise. Until 2023, that is, which is ironic because 2023 marks 40 years until First Contact pinch nan Vulcans occurs connected April 5, 2063.

In nan week anterior to First Contact Day, Star Trek connected Paramount+ made immoderate astonishment announcements. The merchandise day for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 was group for June 15, 2023, astir 2 months aft nan last section of Star Trek: Picard season 3 streams connected Paramount+. Star Trek: Lower Decks besides received a precocious summertime 2023 merchandise date, pinch a confirmation that Mike McMahan's deed animated drama will beryllium backmost for play 5 arsenic well. Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 was besides announced for a wintertime 2023 premiere. All of this seemed for illustration a warm-up for moreover bigger Star Trek news to driblet connected First Contact Day - but that isn't what happened. Instead, fans were near waiting for nan pursuing Star Trek announcements still to travel astatine an chartless date.

7 No Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is nan adjacent large arena bid from Star Trek connected Paramount+, and nan deficiency of caller footage connected First Contact Day was disappointing. Filming of Strange New Worlds play 2 was completed successful outpouring 2022, and nan past clip immoderate caller footage was released was a little clip that debuted astatine San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The lone Star Trek contented merchandise connected First Contact Day was gorgeous character posters of nan Strange New Worlds cast, but that cardinal creation only featured nan characters from play 1 and lacked caller play 2 additions for illustration Paul Wesley's Lt. James T. Kirk and Carol Kane's Lt. Pelia.

The lone spot of news coming from Strange New Worlds' caller posters was confirmation that Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) was promoted to Ensign successful play 2. The long-awaited trailer for Strange New Worlds season 2 will apt premiere connected aliases aft nan day of nan last section of Star Trek: Picard play 3 connected April 20, 2023, and Strange New Worlds will person nan pomp and condition arsenic nan caller flagship bid of Star Trek connected Paramount+. But it was a large fumble for First Contact Day to only merchandise posters.

6 No Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer

In March, Star Trek: Discovery season 5 was announced arsenic nan last play of nan inaugural Star Trek bid connected Paramount+. Amidst nan rumors that Discovery play 5 would person reshoots successful 2023 to trade nan play 5 finale into a due bid finale, location were besides promises that nan twelvemonth would characteristic celebrations of Star Trek: Discovery. Disappointingly, thing astir Discovery play 5 was revealed connected First Contact Day.

The past clip location was footage of Discovery play 5 was successful October erstwhile a teaser trailer was released during New York Comic-Con. The last voyages of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and nan USS Discovery is simply a awesome event, but nan hype for it has yet to begin. However, Star Trek connected Paramount+ did denote a brand-new series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which will perchance beryllium group aft Discovery play 5 successful nan 32nd century. Starfleet Academy doesn't statesman accumulation until 2024, truthful it will beryllium a while until location will beryllium footage of nan newest Star Trek show.

5 No Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer

Star Trek: Lower Decks is 1 of nan biggest occurrence stories of Star Trek connected Paramount+. Mike McMahan's hilarious drama is simply a deed pinch Star Trek fans, and it's gratifying that nan show will return for play 5, which McMahon Tweeted has scripts presently being written. Production connected Lower Decks play 4 is apt still underway, but location must beryllium footage fresh for nationalist consumption. Unfortunately, there's thing caller to spot astir Lower Decks season 4 yet, though McMahan has publically stated nan caller play will characteristic a wedding.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is besides portion of 1 of nan astir anticipated Star Trek events of 2023: a crossover section pinch Strange New Worlds, which happens during play 2 of nan second series. Lower Decks play 4 takes spot aft Ensigns Becket Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Bradward Boimler's (Jack Quaid) crossover pinch nan 23rd-century USS Enterprise. It's awesome news that Lower Decks is guaranteed to beryllium backmost successful 2023 and 2024, but First Contact Day didn't uncover thing caller astir nan USS Cerritos.

4 No Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Trailer Or Season 3 Renewal

Star Trek: Prodigy season 1 delivered immoderate of nan astir beautifully animated, and purest, Star Trek successful years. Kevin and Dan Hageman's thrilling and heartfelt CGI escapade bid fulfilled its ngo of school nan values of Star Trek to young audiences while galvanizing Trekkers of each ages pinch its loving homage to nan franchise, including nan starring domiciled of Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). Star Trek: Prodigy play 2 is presently successful accumulation for a wintertime 2023 premiere, though its 20-episode bid whitethorn beryllium divided erstwhile much into 2 blocks of 10, which would bring Prodigy play 2's conclusion good into 2024. But it still causes interest that Star Trek: Prodigy season 3 hasn't been announced.

3 No Section 31 Announcement

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was announced aft being rumored for years, but nan long-awaited Section 31 series has been brewing for moreover longer. First Contact Day revealed thing astir whether Section 31 will ever happen. Section 31 was intended to prima Michelle Yeoh's Emperor Philippa Georgiou, who near Star Trek: Discovery play 3 backmost successful 2020. Since then, however, Yeoh has go an Academy Award victor for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which casts uncertainty complete whether she will return to Star Trek. First Contact Day came and went pinch nary updates connected Section 31, leaving fans to proceed wondering if Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek bid will ever happen.

2 No Star Trek 4 Movie News

First Contact Day tends to beryllium geared toward Star Trek connected Paramount+'s streaming universe, but, unsurprisingly, location was nary news regarding nan position of nan long-delayed Star Trek 4 movie produced by J.J. Abrams. There has been nary activity connected a caller Star Trek movie ever since head Matt Shakman near nan task to nonstop Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four successful 2022. In spite of stars for illustration Chris Pine declaring their desire to return to Star Trek, nan adjacent movie remains mired successful improvement hellhole pinch nary extremity successful sight.

1 No Star Trek: Legacy Announcement

Perhaps nan astir worrying facet of First Contact Day being a non-event was nan deficiency of an announcement of Star Trek: Legacy, nan projected continuation of Star Trek: Picard play 3's 25th century. Inexplicably, showrunner Terry Matalas and nan imaginative squad down Star Trek: Picard season 3 still don't person a greenish ray for their follow-up to Picard, successful spite of play 3's captious acclaim and nan overwhelmingly affirmative consequence from fans.

According to Matalas, Star Trek: Legacy would beryllium astir "the Next Generation and nan Last Generation," charting nan adjacent shape of adventures of Star Trek: Picard season 3's caller heroes for illustration Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), Ensigns Sidney (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) and Alandra La Forge (Mica Burton), and Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), arsenic good arsenic Commander Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and nan bequest icons of Star Trek: The Next Generation reprising their roles. First Contact Day would person been nan cleanable clip to springiness fans a logic to observe and clasp nan early of Star Trek, but Star Trek: Legacy currently remains an unfulfilled dream.