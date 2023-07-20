First U.S. nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia

ATLANTA — A caller reactor astatine a atomic powerfulness works successful Georgia has entered commercialized operation, becoming nan first caller American reactor built from scratch successful decades.

Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending powerfulness to nan grid reliably.

At its afloat output of 1,100 megawatts of electricity, Unit 3 tin powerfulness 500,000 homes and businesses. Utilities successful Georgia, Florida and Alabama are receiving nan electricity.

Nuclear powerfulness now makes up astir 25% of nan procreation of Georgia Power, nan largest portion of Atlanta-based Southern Co.

A 4th reactor is besides nearing completion astatine nan site, wherever 2 earlier reactors person been generating energy for decades. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission connected Friday said radioactive substance could beryllium loaded into Unit 4, a measurement expected to return spot earlier nan extremity of September. Unit 4 is scheduled to participate commercialized cognition by March.

The 3rd and 4th reactors were primitively expected to costs $14 billion, but are now connected way to costs their owners $31 billion. That doesn’t see $3.7 cardinal that original contractor Westinghouse paid to nan owners to locomotion distant from nan project. That brings full spending to almost $35 billion.

The 3rd reactor was expected to commencement generating powerfulness successful 2016 erstwhile building began successful 2009.

Vogtle is important because authorities officials and immoderate utilities are again looking to atomic power to alleviate ambiance alteration by generating energy without burning earthy gas, ember and oil.

“This task shows conscionable really caller atomic tin and will play a captious domiciled successful achieving a cleanable power early for nan United States,” Southern Co. CEO Chris Womack said successful a statement. “Bringing this portion safely into work is simply a in installments to nan difficult activity and dedication of our teams astatine Southern Company and nan thousands of further workers who person helped build that early astatine this site.”

In Georgia, almost each electrical customer will salary for Vogtle. Georgia Power presently owns 45.7% of nan reactors. Smaller shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., which provides energy to member-owned cooperatives, nan Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and nan metropolis of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG scheme to waste powerfulness to cooperatives and municipal utilities crossed Georgia, arsenic good successful Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and nan Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power’s 2.7 cardinal customers are already paying portion of nan financing costs and elected nationalist work commissioners have approved a monthly complaint increase of $3.78 a period for residential customers arsenic soon arsenic nan 3rd portion originates generating power. That could deed bills successful August, 2 months aft residential customers saw a $16-a-month increase to salary for higher substance costs.

Commissioners will determine later who pays for nan remainder of nan costs of Vogtle, including nan 4th reactor.