Fitbit Will Soon Let You Log In With Your Google Account - CNET

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Fitbit Will Soon Let You Log In With Your Google Account - CNET

Fitbit users will soon beryllium capable to log successful pinch their Google accounts, nan companies said successful a property merchandise connected Tuesday. The caller login method will spell unrecorded this summer. 

When nan characteristic goes live, existing Fitbit relationship holders will beryllium capable to move their accounts complete to Google, which owns Fitbit. The institution says this will springiness group greater convenience arsenic they tin log successful pinch 1 password. Google besides says this move gives Fitbit owners added privateness controls, including nan expertise to negociate their Fitbit information successful nan Google Privacy Center.

Much for illustration when it acquired Fitbit successful 2021, Google reiterated its committedness to privacy, saying Fitbit wellness and wellness information won't beryllium utilized for Google Ads.

Fitbit relationship holders will request to move their accounts complete to Google by 2025.

Google acquired Fitbit successful 2021 for $2.1 billion, saying nan woody was astir breaking further into nan wearables abstraction and not astir siphoning data. The hunt elephantine reiterated it would protect Fitbit information privacy, which came connected nan heels of scrutiny from nan European Commission. Since then, Google heavy integrated Fitbit's features into its first wearable released past year, nan Pixel Watch. While Google's encroachment connected Fitbit territory whitethorn person been seen arsenic an affront, Fitbit CEO James Park, now caput of Google's wearable division, said nan marque isn't going anywhere.

It seems, however, that nan Fitbit-infused Pixel Watch has been trading well. While charismatic income figures haven't been released from Google, early reports bespeak nan Pixel Watch is pushing product, pinch 880,000 units shipped successful nan last 4th of 2022.

More
Source Cnet

Related Article

Apple demands that it have no big tech competitors near its Mumbai store

Apple demands that it have no big tech competitors near its Mumbai store

1 hour ago
French antitrust agency set to investigate Apple's app tracking privacy policies

French antitrust agency set to investigate Apple's app tracking privacy policies

1 hour ago
Apple TV+ 'The Afterparty' gets a second season debut date

Apple TV+ 'The Afterparty' gets a second season debut date

1 hour ago
Apple's Smart Ring may be able to spot when you snap your fingers

Apple's Smart Ring may be able to spot when you snap your fingers

2 hours ago
OnePlus x Genshin Ace 2 special edition to launch in China on April 17

OnePlus x Genshin Ace 2 special edition to launch in China on April 17

2 hours ago
Plugable's new hub takes both MacBook USB-C ports in exchange for USB-A and HDMI

Plugable's new hub takes both MacBook USB-C ports in exchange for USB-A and HDMI

2 hours ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.