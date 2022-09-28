Fitbit Will Soon Let You Log In With Your Google Account - CNET

Fitbit users will soon beryllium capable to log successful pinch their Google accounts, nan companies said successful a property merchandise connected Tuesday. The caller login method will spell unrecorded this summer.

When nan characteristic goes live, existing Fitbit relationship holders will beryllium capable to move their accounts complete to Google, which owns Fitbit. The institution says this will springiness group greater convenience arsenic they tin log successful pinch 1 password. Google besides says this move gives Fitbit owners added privateness controls, including nan expertise to negociate their Fitbit information successful nan Google Privacy Center.

Much for illustration when it acquired Fitbit successful 2021, Google reiterated its committedness to privacy, saying Fitbit wellness and wellness information won't beryllium utilized for Google Ads.

Fitbit relationship holders will request to move their accounts complete to Google by 2025.

Google acquired Fitbit successful 2021 for $2.1 billion, saying nan woody was astir breaking further into nan wearables abstraction and not astir siphoning data. The hunt elephantine reiterated it would protect Fitbit information privacy, which came connected nan heels of scrutiny from nan European Commission. Since then, Google heavy integrated Fitbit's features into its first wearable released past year, nan Pixel Watch. While Google's encroachment connected Fitbit territory whitethorn person been seen arsenic an affront, Fitbit CEO James Park, now caput of Google's wearable division, said nan marque isn't going anywhere.

It seems, however, that nan Fitbit-infused Pixel Watch has been trading well. While charismatic income figures haven't been released from Google, early reports bespeak nan Pixel Watch is pushing product, pinch 880,000 units shipped successful nan last 4th of 2022.