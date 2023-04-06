Five Chelsea players will be dreading the shock return of Frank Lampard

Good Lord, he’s back. Frank Lampard rides successful arsenic Chelsea’s achromatic knight successful their hr of need.

Eighteen of Chelsea’s existent squad haven’t had nan pleasance of moving nether nan nine legend, and while these 5 will beryllium singing his praises, this batch will beryllium dreading his return…

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek was injured for astir of Lampard’s first season, but nan fewer little appearances he made astatine nan backmost extremity led only to his exit from Stamford Bridge.

He returned aft a indebtedness play astatine Fulham and featured prominently nether some Thomas Tuchel and past Graham Potter. He’s been utilized arsenic thing of a instrumentality to hit nan second pinch by nan fans, who can’t understand why Loftus-Cheek has played truthful often aft nan nine spent £600m successful nan past 2 transportation windows. With Lampard presumably keen to support nan fans onside, mixed pinch nan return of N’Golo Kante, Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea profession looks arsenic bully arsenic over.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

The £72m goalkeeper is thought to beryllium 1 of nan large reasons for nan breakdown successful narration betwixt Lampard and nan Chelsea board.

In nan end, Marina Granovskaia agreed to motion Edouard Mendy – which turned retired to beryllium precisely nan correct telephone – but nan nine weren’t happy pinch Lampard dropping Kepa astatine nan extremity of nan 2019-20 play and urged nan head to put his limb information nan goalkeeper alternatively of pushing for a caller recruit.

Kepa was reportedly unhappy pinch really Lampard dealt pinch nan situation and felt that he did not supply capable support, which arsenic his existent shape suggests, would person gone a agelong measurement to improving his authorities of mind and performances. He besides described nan shot nether Lampard arsenic “not truthful elaborate” pinch “less control” than nether Tuchel.

Cesar Azpilicueta

“Now pinch Tuchel everything has improved,” Azpilcueta said little than a period aft nan German leader had replaced Lampard. “The solidity has recovered, less opportunities are granted and that speaks of nan activity of nan group, from nan first attacker to nan past defender. With nan caller coach we effort to power nan games pinch and without nan ball.”

Azpilicueta started conscionable 7 of 18 Premier League games successful Lampard’s 2nd season, pinch James coming to nan fore astatine right-back and nary abstraction for nan nine skipper successful a backmost four. It’s not hugely astonishing past that Azpilicueta was singing Tuchel’s praises fixed nan caller head changed to a backmost 3 to accommodate him.

Kai Havertz

“Before Covid he was playing very good arsenic nan right-sided eight,” Lampard said arsenic he defended Havertz 3 months into his Premier League career.

A box-to-box domiciled for Havertz would really beryllium bully to see. He’s been getting instrumentality for what has been immoderate beautiful rotten finishing, but he does fantabulous activity earlier he reaches nan important moment, knitting nan play together pinch his neat touches and expertise to thrust past players.

His problem will beryllium getting successful nan squad up of Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez and Mason Mount, each of whom will beryllium vying for those cardinal midfield slots successful what will astir apt beryllium a 4-3-3. He’s not a winger and he’s not a No.9, truthful location doesn’t look arsenic though there’s a spot for him successful a Lampard XI.

Thiago Silva

Like beautiful overmuch each of nan recruits made successful nan summertime of 2020, Silva said Lampard was a immense power connected his determination to move to Chelsea. The Brazil fable cited Lampard’s winning mentality and imagination for nan nine arsenic keys to his presence astatine Stamford Bridge.

But nan centre-back spent a batch of that play looking awfully lonely astatine nan back, arsenic Lampard’s strategies looked group to curtail a profession that we now cognize was acold from over. Not only did Lampard play Chilwell and James arsenic 2 very attacking full-backs, he besides rather often fielded Kante arsenic nan sole protector of nan backmost four. Give nan aged man a chance.

