Flight tickets on sale from US to Europe: Cost, destinations and more

A JetBlue Airlines Airbus A321-200 taxis astatine Los Angeles International Airport connected May 24, 2018. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

New York based hose JetBlue is going to commencement nonstop flights from nan US to Europe. The low-cost hose has put nan tickets connected waste correct now up of nan motorboat of these caller routes.

The caller routes will beryllium from 2 awesome eastbound seashore cities to Amsterdam. The hose will statesman a nonstop formation to nan Netherlands' superior from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport connected Aug. 29 earlier expanding its work from Sept. 20 to nan aforesaid destination successful Europe from Boston Logan International Airport, reported Travel + Leisure. It is understood that location will beryllium regular flights astatine slightest betwixt Amsterdam and New York.

JetBlue's system and mint suites

Both flights will tally connected JetBlue's marquee Airbus A321LR, a single-aisle pitchy that tin make longer trips crossed nan Atlantic. But this isn't nan modular Airbus level that flies wrong nan States. The transatlantic Airbus A321LR has 93 modular system seats pinch a legroom of astatine slightest 32 inches. The bearer besides has 24 "Even More Space" seats pinch other legroom, which goes up to 37 inches of spot transportation (the region betwixt 2 rows of seats).

JetBlue has moreover introduced an absorbing eating format for these transatlantic flights, pinch a "build-your-own" exemplary allowing travellers to prime and take from a database of appetizers and entrees.

These latest JetBlue flights will besides person Mint Suites, pinch 24 seats laid retired successful a 1-1 configuration and each equipped pinch a closing doorway for privacy.

JetBlue's waste is presently ongoing

This will people JetBlue's 3rd transatlantic marketplace debut, pursuing nan New York-based airline's successful motorboat of a London work successful August 2021 and its much-awaited work to Paris coming this June.

To observe nan said caller routes, JetBlue has put formation tickets from nan 2 US cities to Amsterdam on sale, starting astatine conscionable $445 (£357.40) for core, which is their system people and $1,429 (£1,147.70) for its Mint business class, which are reasonably inexpensive prices for transatlantic business people tickets. You tin moreover effort this: alert system 1 measurement and business people nan other, for nether $1,300 (£1,044). However, fares aren't instantly disposable done different platforms for illustration Google Flights.

In bid to drawback nan discounted prices, travellers must make their bookings by April 26 and recreation from Sept. 21 done Dec. 19, bargain their summons astatine slightest 21 days successful advance, and enactment for astatine slightest 1 Saturday night.

"Our transatlantic work demonstrates really JetBlue's entranceway into a caller marketplace lowers fares and benefits customers. We look guardant to expanding JetBlue's transatlantic footprint and [introducing] customers travelling to and from Amsterdam to our award-winning work and to our highly-acclaimed Mint and halfway products astatine affordable fares," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said successful a statement.

While JetBlue had been aiming for Amsterdam for respective months, nan US-based bearer struggled to unafraid slots required to return disconnected and onshore successful nan Dutch superior city. The hose besides sewage stuck amid ineligible procedures and nan Dutch government's ongoing plans to trim flights successful a bid to curb c emissions.

When JetBlue first announced its Amsterdam plans earlier this month, nan hose was not judge if it would beryllium allowed to proceed flying to nan Netherlands beyond October 2023. However, now that it has 2 nonstop flights officially connected nan almanac and flights on some bookable till mid-March 2024, JetBlue appears to beryllium judge it won't person immoderate much hurdles.

Meanwhile, JetBlue is besides launching caller routes to Puerto Rico from North Carolina and Florida connected July 5. It is understood that nan hose will person regular nonstop flights betwixt Raleigh, North Carolina and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and betwixt Tampa and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The caller routes will mean JetBlue will now alert to Puerto Rico from a full of 12 cities successful nan US and nan Caribbean.