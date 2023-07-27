The begetter of Hollywood prima Florence Pugh has criticised Oxford's low-traffic neighbourhood strategy which he said deed his finances hard, pinch his barroom being repossessed.

Clinton Pugh, who owns businesses successful Cowley Road, has criticised nan East Oxford LTN which was introduced arsenic a proceedings successful May 2022 by Oxfordshire County Council.

It comes arsenic Prime Minister Rishi Sunak orders a reappraisal into nan rollout of LTNs, saying he is connected nan broadside of drivers.

Mr Pugh, whose celebrated girl is presently starring successful nan blockbuster Oppenheimer, blasted nan East Oxford strategy arsenic "really stupid" and those down it "dictators".

As portion of LTNs, bollards forestall motorised postulation from taking shortcuts done a residential area, according to nan council.

"This creates quieter and safer streets wherever residents whitethorn consciousness much comfortable erstwhile making section journeys by cycling, wheeling aliases connected foot," nan assembly said.

"All roads stay accessible, but drivers whitethorn person to find replacement routes alternatively of cutting done immoderate streets."

But Mr Pugh, who has been successful nan area for 31 years, told Sky News: "It has go much difficult to get here, group conscionable don't come.

"You can't get staff, they can't get location aliases they person to person taxis. The costs of these things is conscionable astronomical and group don't want to work.

"Tradesmen can't travel because it takes excessively agelong to get here."

Speaking astir his woes surrounding his business Cafe Tarifa, he said: "The losses person been truthful precocious that I person mislaid a site."

He questioned why nan assembly did not present nan strategy much "sympathetically" by closing each 3rd roadworthy "just to spot really it goes".

Mr Pugh added: "Why do it each astatine once? It's conscionable not thought done properly, it's really stupid.

"They are acting for illustration they are dictators. This is nan problem. It's their idea. They've asked america for our sentiment and they are not listening."

During nan past respective weeks, the assembly has been asking for feedback connected nan effect of nan LTNs since caller bollards were introduced successful March.

It besides said: "The eastbound Oxford LTNs were consulted connected betwixt March and June 2021, done a bid of workshops, engagement activities and a nationalist consultation successful June 2021."

Mr Sunak said successful an question and reply pinch nan Sunday Telegraph he had ordered nan Department for Transport to look again astatine LTN policies, which purpose to make residential areas cleaner and safer places for pedestrians.

Labour has accused nan PM of reversing nan Conservatives' ain acceleration of LTNs crossed nan country, and said it should beryllium for section communities to decide.