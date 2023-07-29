Florence Pugh Shaved Her Head, And Now Her New Punk Blonde Hairdo Matches Bright Yellow Lotus London Car

Florence Pugh has ne'er been acrophobic to alteration her hair, and since she shaved her caput her looks person been switched up frequently. While she was a rocking pinkish buzz trim pinch a lavender sheer dress astir a period ago, now she’s showing disconnected a punk blonde hairdo (that lowkey matches nan conveyance featured astatine nan Lotus Car arena she attended).

As Pugh partook successful an arena for Lotus Cars successful London she rocked a reddish basking jumpsuit, and she debuted her caller platinum blonde look, cheque it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)

Talk astir stone ‘n roll! The reddish basking jumpsuit is iconic, and it's perfectly accessorized pinch layered golden jewelry. However, nan existent prima of nan show is her caller do. Pugh debuted her shaved caput astatine nan Met Gala a fewer months ago, since past she dyed it pink, and now it’s platinum blonde, and I emotion it. Her hairsbreadth is truthful blonde, you could moreover opportunity it benignant of matches nan wicked yellowish car successful nan inheritance of this image.

Much for illustration really Pugh is reinventing nan sheer dress trend regularly, she’s besides perpetually switching up her hairstyles, and she isn’t acrophobic to make bold changes. As for why she made this change, it seems highly likely, per Glamour, that nan character shaved her caput for her caller rom-com pinch Andrew Garfield. Notably, nan Academy Award nominee cut her ain hairsbreadth for A Good Person, truthful it seems logical that she’d beryllium down to make a awesome alteration to her hairstyle for a film.

Going backmost to nan event, Pugh seemed elated to beryllium there, arsenic she posted an image connected her ain Instagram looking perfectly thrilled to beryllium sitting successful a Lotus Car. She besides noted that “getting retired was hilarious too,” because admittedly these cars don’t look that easy to get into. Her jokes continued, arsenic she took to her IG stories to constitute that “the cars didn’t move, but I cognize they must spell fast.”

Overall, nan character seemed to person an absolute blast astatine this automotive event, and she looked fab too! From her nosy photos successful nan vehicles to nan adorable images of her pinch John Boyega, she lived it up, and I’m present for it.

Every clip we get caller images of Florence Pugh astatine an event, she ever looks for illustration she’s having fun. From having nan champion and most relatable clip astatine Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour to adorably saving Emily Blunt from a wardrobe malfunction astatine nan Oppenheimer premiere, she ever seems to beryllium having fun, and this car arena is conscionable different fab example.

Luckily, we’ll person much red-carpet looks from Florence Pugh soon, arsenic she continues to spell to marque events and prepares for nan premiere of Dune: Part 2, which is presently connected nan 2023 movie schedule for a November 3 release. While we hold for that, you tin cheque retired her latest project, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, in theaters correct now.