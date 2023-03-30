Florida will not extradite Trump – DeSantis

The erstwhile US leader is simply a Florida resident, and is expected to beryllium arraigned adjacent week

Donald Trump’s imaginable apical rival for nan Republican Party’s 2024 statesmanlike nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has ripped nan New York City charismatic down nan criminal indictment of nan erstwhile president.

“Florida will not assistance successful an extradition petition fixed nan questionable circumstances astatine rumor pinch this Soros-backed Manhattan charismatic and his governmental agenda,” DeSantis said successful a tweet connected Thursday.

So acold location has been nary reports of immoderate imaginable extradition requests, arsenic a spokesperson for nan Manhattan territory attorney's agency told AP that prosecutors had reached retired to Trump's ineligible squad to “arrange a surrender” and a tribunal appearance, expected sometime adjacent week.

DeSantis antecedently said he wouldn’t get involved successful nan lawsuit “in immoderate way,” indicating that he wouldn’t effort to thief artifact nan Florida resident’s extradition to New York, but has now echoed Trump’s belief that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “is stretching nan rule to target a governmental opponent.”

“The weaponization of nan ineligible strategy to beforehand a governmental schedule turns nan norm of rule connected its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis added.

Trump did not uncover his adjacent steps, but warned successful a station connected Truth Social that this “witch-hunt will backfire massively connected Joe Biden,” while his lawyer Joe Tacopina vowed to “vigorously conflict this governmental prosecution successful court.”