Following Zach Galifianakis Casting, Disney's Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Movie Has Found Its Lead Actress

Lilo & Stitch’s live-action ohana is coming together! After it was antecedently announced past period that Zach Galifianakis was nan first character to beryllium cast successful nan upcoming Disney movie, Lilo has now been formed arsenic well. Newcomer Maia Kealoha will reportedly lead nan Hawaii-set remake of nan 2002 beloved animated movie from nan House of Mouse.

The Lilo & Stitch casting news was first reported by Knight Edge Media and past confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is set to beryllium helmed by Marcel nan Shell With Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp from a book by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright

The live-action adjustment will people nan young Hawaiian actress’ first acting credit, though she precocious became 2023 Mini Miss Kona Coffee, which takes spot successful Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. She already looks for illustration nan live-action Lilo successful this caller photograph from nan competition’s Instagram:

Ahead of nan live-action Lilo & Stitch movie expected to beryllium released successful May 2024, it looks for illustration nan accumulation is softly rounding up its cast. In position of Lilo, nan movie is very overmuch sticking pinch nan roots of nan original 2002 movie regarding nan character’s age. What remains to beryllium seen is really her alien champion friend will beryllium adapted retired of nan 2D animation world he was calved into.

We don’t cognize for judge who Galifianakis is playing correct now, but The Wrap reported past period that he’ll beryllium playing nan domiciled of Pleakley, an eccentric one-eyed alien who is tasked pinch capturing nan mischievous Stitch and taking him backmost to situation alongside his creator Jumba. We’ll besides beryllium funny to spot really nan accumulation decides to accommodate nan alien creatures arsenic well. Oh, and who’s going to play Lilo’s bigger sister, Nani?

Lilo was primitively voiced by Daveigh Chase, who did not echo nan Hawaiian roots of her iconic character. A young Dakota Fanning additionally took connected nan domiciled for nan direct-to-video sequel. Nani was played by Tia Carrere, who was calved and raised successful Hawaii, and assisted successful making nan original movie authentic for nan Hawaiian people, arsenic she shared pinch CinemaBlend for nan movie’s 20th day past year.

For nan clip being, it doesn’t sound for illustration nan movie’s original creators, Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, are progressive successful this caller iteration. Sanders is nan original sound of Stitch, and it remains to beryllium seen if he’ll return to sound nan alien he helped create.

While we hold for much specifications astir nan live-action Lilo & Stitch, nan adjacent live-action Disney movie to get fresh for is The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey arsenic an updated type of Ariel and Melissa McCarthy arsenic Ursula. It opens successful theaters connected May 26, astir a twelvemonth earlier we meet nan caller Lilo.