Food secretary says not expecting any shortfall in wheat production

15 hours ago
Synopsis

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra connected Thursday said nan authorities does not expect immoderate shortfall successful wheat production.

On reports of wheat crop nonaccomplishment successful immoderate states owed to bad weather, Sanjeev Chopra said nan state would "probably extremity up pinch nan aforesaid fig of 112 cardinal tonnes of accumulation aliases successful nan worst lawsuit scenario, location will beryllium a negligible driblet successful nan production".

Department of Food and Public Distribution's Secretary Chopra said, "There person been immoderate reports from Punjab and Haryana of nonaccomplishment of wheat harvest owed to bad weather, but nan shortfall owed to nan bad upwind which we are anticipating is very nominal. Loss successful wheat accumulation will beryllium very, very minimal, states are preparing nan reports. We are still yet to get nan report."

The caput stressed that little temperatures were observed complete nan past 2 weeks and going forward, immoderate precocious temperatures are not anticipated complete nan adjacent 2 weeks. "So, these are highly conducive astatine this shape of nan cultivation," he added.

He said, "We are anticipating this wherever harvest has not yet taken spot successful areas for illustration UP (Uttar Pradesh) and Bihar wherever nan upwind really helps this peculiar harvest a lot."

Chopra said, "So, while location whitethorn beryllium immoderate accumulation nonaccomplishment successful Punjab and Haryana, which is now being estimated, but nan summation we'll person successful nan output successful different parts of nan country, peculiarly successful nan areas wherever location is precocious sowing."

He added, "So, we find that we would astir apt extremity up astir nan aforesaid fig of 112 cardinal tonnes of accumulation aliases successful nan worst-case scenario, location will beryllium a negligible driblet successful nan production."

"With respect to nan procurement we person a target of 342 lakh tonnes of procurement for this peculiar rabi and having discussed pinch nan authorities govt and dept of agriculture we consciousness that this peculiar target is achievable and are hoping that procurement will pickup," Chopra said.

Chopra said, "For sugar, our estimates are astir 386 lakh tonne production. We are anticipating that small spot of shortfall because of immoderate unseen reasons successful Maharashtra and it could spell down by 2-4 lakh tonne."

Talking astir prices of pulses and edible oil, nan caput said that a committee successful nan section of user affairs is monitoring nan business of pulses. Pulses prices are reasonably range-bound, he said, adding, "We person not seen immoderate crisp spurt successful caller days. The system put successful spot by nan section of consumers affairs is moving very well. Edible lipid prices are besides very stable. None of nan edible oils for illustration groundnut, mustard, thenar lipid aliases soyabean person seen immoderate appreciable jump complete nan past mates of months."

