'Football is not parliament' - GHALCA boss defends exclusion of GPL players from Black Stars squad

President of nan Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has backed Chris Hughton’s determination not see immoderate Ghana Premier League subordinate successful his first Black Stars squad.

He based on that shot is not parliament wherever each constituency must person a representative.

Chris Hughton named a 25-man Ghana squad for past month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying header without a section player.

The determination erstwhile again sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, but nan GHALCA leader was straightforward successful his consequence to a question.

“I’m not cutting you (questioner) short but shot is not parliament that each constituency must beryllium represented,” he said astatine nan sidelines of an arena attended by footballghana.com.

“Let’s time off nan coach to prime players that tin deliver. If nan subordinate is simply a section player, fine. If nan subordinate is not a section player, we want group who will deterioration nan Black Stars jersey and bring america joy.

“If nan colour is white, greenish aliases whatever, we want Ghanaians to play for nan Black Stars and return america to wherever we want to get to.”