Forced prepay meter installations to be banned in homes of over-85s

Image source, Getty Images

The forcible instalment of prepayment power meters successful homes of customers complete 85 will beryllium banned nether caller rules from nan regulator Ofgem.

Suppliers will besides person to springiness customers much chances to clear their debts earlier making them switch.

It comes aft indebtedness agents for British Gas collapsed into immoderate people's homes to fresh meters, sparking an outcry.

But campaigners said nan caller rules did not spell acold capable and susceptible group could still look forced installations.

Switching group onto prepayment meters without their consent has go much communal since power prices went up.

It tin beryllium done by warrant aliases remotely via smart meters, pinch suppliers saying it whitethorn thief indebted customers negociate their spending.

But campaigners opportunity prepayment meters - which must beryllium topped up - time off susceptible customers astatine consequence of moving retired of in installments and losing entree to ray and heat.

Ofgem placed a impermanent prohibition connected each forcible installations aft nan Times newspaper exposed nan practices astatine British Gas.

The BBC understands that connected Tuesday astatine 7am, nan regulator will denote that each power suppliers successful England, Scotland and Wales person signed up to a codification of behaviour that sets retired nan practices they should adhere to erstwhile fitting nan meters.

Under nan rules, first reported by nan Guardian, suppliers will now person to make astatine slightest 10 attempts to interaction a customer - and behaviour a "site use visit" earlier a prepayment metre is installed.

Representatives fitting them will besides person to deterioration assemblage cameras aliases audio instrumentality to make judge nan rules are followed.

Suppliers will not beryllium allowed to fresh meters for customers complete 85 aliases anyone pinch a terminal illness. Those pinch wellness conditions specified arsenic chronic bronchitis, emphysema and sickle compartment disease, which could beryllium worsened by surviving successful a acold home, will besides beryllium exempt.

Those forced onto a prepay metre - either by warrant aliases remotely - will beryllium fixed £30 of in installments initially to trim nan consequence of them losing supply.

Suppliers person besides been told to place wherever meters were wrongfully installed and to return nan customer to their erstwhile tariff and connection compensation.

However, location are concerns nan rules will only protect nan highest consequence individuals.

According to nan Times newspaper, for susceptible customers successful a "medium risk" category, suppliers will beryllium required to transportation retired further consequence assessments but tin still spell up pinch forced installations if they see them justified.

Medium consequence individuals could see aged group aged betwixt 75 and 84, parents of children nether 5 years old, pregnant women and group pinch Alzheimer's illness among different conditions.

Simon Francis, coordinator of nan End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said nan caller rules "do not spell acold enough".

"What astir aged group beneath nan property of 85? Also immoderate abnormal group could still miss retired - group utilizing powerfulness to complaint their wheelchairs, for example. There will beryllium group who aren't covered."

Tom Marsland, nan argumentation head astatine nan disablement equality kindness Scope, said nan rules will "still let power companies to instal prepayment meters successful immoderate abnormal households". The kindness is calling for an outright ban.

An estimated 600,000 group were forced to move to prepayment meters aft struggling to salary their bills successful 2022, according to a Citizens Advice study successful January. That is up from 380,000 successful 2021.

At nan time, its leader Dame Clare Moriarty said: "All excessively often nan group uncovering it hardest to salary their bills are being forced onto a prepayment metre they can't spend to apical up. This puts them astatine existent consequence of being near successful cold, damp and acheronian homes."

In March, nan authorities brought charges paid by prepayment metre customers successful statement pinch customers who salary by nonstop debit.

It intends much than 4 cardinal households are group to prevention £45 a twelvemonth connected power bills from 1 July, nan authorities has said.

In nan past, prepayment metre customers person paid much because power firms walk connected nan costs of managing nan meters.

Suppliers person called for nan preamble of societal tariffs to tackle unaffordable power prices.

These would spot definite groups connected debased incomes offered lower-cost deals, pinch nan discount funded successful mentation by higher bills aliases taxation.