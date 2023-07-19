‘Foreign players' inclusion disrupted team cohesion’ - David Afrane on Ghana's U-23 AFCON exit

8 hours ago
Black Meteors defender David Oppong Afrane has opened up astir nan challenges nan squad faced during nan 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney successful Morocco.

Afrane explained that maintaining squad cohesion was difficult owed to nan precocious inclusion of foreign-based players successful nan squad.

Ghana's U-23 nationalist squad started nan run pinch a thrilling 3-2 triumph complete Congo, but their momentum was disrupted successful nan consequent crippled erstwhile they suffered a dense 5-1 conclusion astatine nan hands of nan hosts, Morocco.

This conclusion near them pinch only 1 action - to conclusion Guinea successful their last group shape lucifer to unafraid qualification. However, they could only negociate a tie against their West African neighbours, starring to an early exit from nan tournament.

According to nan King Faisal centre-back, nan squad had bonded good during their preparations. However, nan precocious inclusion of foreign-based players disrupted nan team's chemistry and affected their capacity connected nan field.

"Our exit for maine was caused by mediocre preparations and difficult luck. During nan qualifiers, astir of nan players were local-based, but during nan tournament, we were joined by galore overseas players which affected squad bonding and chemistry," Afrane said successful an question and reply pinch Akoma FM.

Source Footballghana

