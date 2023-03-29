Former Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown To Oversee BFI Skills Task Force

Former Amazon Studios Europe leader Georgia Brown is to chair nan BFI’s Skills Task Force, which has been assembled to reside awesome skills shortages successful nan UK movie and TV assemblage complete nan adjacent 5 years.

The Task Force has buy-in from streamers including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV + and Disney, U.S. studios including NBCUniversal and Sony, UK broadcasters and different bodies.

Born from past year’s BFI Skills Review, nan Task Force’s first attraction will beryllium connected beingness accumulation skills successful film, high-end TV, scripted drama and cheaper drama, on pinch unscripted and children’s.

Members of nan plus-20-strong assemblage will travel up pinch an action scheme and lend to a bid of meetings, identifying areas wherever nan manufacture tin activity pinch nan authorities to amended nan existent situation. Three focused workstreams person been established: manufacture training and investment; improving entree to nan Apprenticeship Levy; and pathways to manufacture from further and higher education.

Since nan Covid-19 pandemic’s worst effects wore off, large U.S. players person commissioned and moved aggregate productions to nan UK to return advantage of a taxation credit, cheaper prices and a beardown skills sector. The likes of Lord of nan Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 are amongst those that person been moved from different territories to nan UK successful caller months.

This has led to thing of a UK skills crisis. When nan BFI unveiled its Skills Review a twelvemonth ago, it said an further £104M ($127M) and 20,000 full-time jobs would request to beryllium injected into nan UK’s movie and high-end TV sectors complete nan adjacent 3 years for nan manufacture to support up pinch request for projects.

“In bid to instrumentality nan measurement alteration needed to reside nan skills spread and guarantee our workforce tin meet nan demands of our increasing industry, nan Skills Review made it very clear that an industry-led consequence was fundamental,” said BFI CEO Ben Roberts.

“We are truthful really pleased pinch nan committedness and dedication of these cardinal manufacture players, and pinch an executive of Georgia’s calibre and acquisition astatine nan helm, we judge manufacture moving pinch cardinal partners specified arsenic [training body] ScreenSkills, tin travel together to thrust this activity guardant and thief guarantee sustainable change.”

Brown said nan Task Force will thief “accelerate alteration by creating a robust model to develop, support, train and ignite nan adjacent procreation of talent.”

She is nan former leader of Amazon Studios Europe, who quickly grew nan streamer’s non-U.S. offering during a five-year stint from 2017, commissioning nan likes of Good Omens, The Gryphon and Clarkson’s Farm. Past employers see BBC Studios and Fremantle.

The database of Task Force members successful full