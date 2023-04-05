Former Boks and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh dies

1 hour ago
By Marc Srydom - 05 April 2023 - 10:34

Former Springbok and Sharks coach Ian McIntosh.

Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Former Springbok and legendary Sharks coach Ian McIntosh has died.

The South African Rugby Legends relation for ex-Springbok and provincial players announced nan news of McIntosh’s decease connected societal media.

SA Rugby Legends tweeted: “It is pinch awesome sadness that we denote nan passing of Ian McIntosh — a awesome man of rugby who gave backmost truthful overmuch and worked tirelessly to beforehand nan crippled of rugby. RIP master.

“Our emotion and thoughts are pinch his woman Rhona and nan McIntosh family. We are going to miss you.”

McIntosh, calved successful Zimbabwe, steered Natal (later nan Sharks) to their celebrated 1990 Currie Cup last triumph against nan Bulls successful their centenary year. He won nan Currie Cup 4 times.

He coached nan Springboks from 1993 to 1994.

Tributes person begun to beryllium posted connected societal media.

Bok 1995 World Cup-winning fastener Kobus Wiese tweeted: “Ian McIntosh has passed away, a genuinely sad day.

“Few men person near specified an effect done nan awesome crippled of rugby connected truthful galore lives. His passion and committedness to nan crippled was legendary.

“Mooi loop uncle, whitethorn you remainder successful peace.”

Source Sowetanlive

