Former Lizzo dancers were weight-shamed and pressured while at strip club, lawsuit says

Three of Lizzo’s erstwhile dancers person accused nan vocalist of intersexual harassment and creating a dispute activity environment, according to a suit revenge Tuesday. They besides allege that she pressured 1 of them to touch a nude performer astatine an Amsterdam nine and subjected nan group to an “excruciating” audition aft leveling mendacious accusations that they were drinking connected nan job.

The dancers accused Lizzo — a performer known for embracing assemblage positivity and celebrating her physique — of calling attraction to 1 dancer’s weight summation and later berating, past firing, that dancer aft she recorded a gathering because of a wellness condition.

The suit, revenge successful Los Angeles Superior Court and provided to NBC News by nan plaintiffs’ rule firm, besides accuses nan skipper of Lizzo’s creation squad of proselytizing to different performers and deriding those who had premarital activity while sharing lewd intersexual fantasies, simulating oral activity and publically discussing nan virginity of 1 of nan plaintiffs.

Lizzo astatine The Governor's Ball NYC Music Festival connected June 9, 2023. Anthony Behar / Sipa USA via AP Images

The suit does not opportunity if Lizzo knew astir nan allegations linked to nan creation captain, Shirlene Quigley, but nan plaintiffs believed nan vocalist was alert of their complaints astir her, according to their lawyer, Ron Zambrano.

The suit names Lizzo, whose existent sanction is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her accumulation institution and Quigley arsenic defendants. In summation to accusations of a dispute activity situation and intersexual harassment, nan suit brings claims for belief and group harassment, mendacious imprisonment, interference pinch prospective economical advantage and different allegations. Not each declare was brought against each defendant.

“The stunning quality of really Lizzo and her guidance squad treated their performers seems to spell against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them successful ways that are not only forbidden but perfectly demoralizing,” Zambrano said successful a statement.

The suit accuses Lizzo of calling attraction to nan dancer’s weight aft an quality astatine South by Southwest (SXSW) euphony festival. The vocalist and her choreographer later told nan dancer, Arianna Davis, that she seemed “less committed” to her domiciled — a remark nan suit describes arsenic a “thinly veiled” interest astir Davis’ weight.

Representatives for Lizzo did not instantly respond to requests for comment. Quigley did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Efforts to scope Lizzo’s accumulation company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., were unsuccessful.

Davis and different erstwhile dancer, Crystal Williams, began performing pinch Lizzo aft competing connected her Amazon reality show, “Watch Out for nan Big Grrrls,” successful 2021, according to nan suit. The dancers were later fired.

The third, Noelle Rodriguez, was hired nan aforesaid twelvemonth aft performing successful nan video “Rumors,” nan suit says. Rodriguez resigned earlier this year.

Amsterdam nine accusations

The travel to nan Amsterdam portion club, Bananenbar, happened aft a capacity successful nan metropolis earlier this year. The suit states that Lizzo’s afterparties were regular and nonmandatory — but alleges that those who attended were favored by nan vocalist and had greater occupation security.

At nan club, Lizzo allegedly “began inviting formed members to return turns rubbing nan nude performers, catching dildos launched from nan performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from nan performers’ vaginas,” nan suit says. “Lizzo past turned her attraction to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch nan breasts of 1 of nan nude women.”

Davis declined, according to nan suit, and Lizzo allegedly led a chant goading her to do so. After Davis declined 3 much times, nan chant “grew louder and much strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to prosecute pinch nan performer.”

When Davis yet acquiesced and concisely touched nan performer, nan group burst into laughter, nan suit says. Afterward, Lizzo allegedly pressed a personnel of her information unit to get connected shape and began yelling, “take it off,” according to nan suit.

“Plaintiffs were aghast pinch really small respect Lizzo showed for nan bodily autonomy of her labor and those astir her, particularly successful nan beingness of galore group whom she employed,” nan suit says.

A week later, aft a show successful Paris, Lizzo invited her dancers to a nine truthful “they would beryllium capable to study thing aliases beryllium inspired by nan performance,” nan suit says. “What Lizzo grounded to mention erstwhile inviting nan dancers to this capacity was that it was a nude cabaret bar.”

The suit described nan capacity arsenic “artful,” but nan plaintiffs were “shocked that Lizzo would conceal nan quality of nan arena from them, robbing them of nan prime not to participate.”

Harassment claim

The group harassment declare is linked to what nan suit describes arsenic comments “charged pinch group and fat-phobic animus” that were made by touring institution employees.

In 1 instance, nan erstwhile dancers asked to beryllium compensated for their downtime astatine a complaint 50% of their play pay, according to nan suit. An accountant allegedly responded to nan petition by offering 25% and scolding them for being “unacceptable and disrespectful.”

“Only nan creation formed — comprised of full-figured women of colour — were ever spoken to successful this manner,” nan suit states.

The belief harassment allegation is connected to Quigley, nan creation skipper who besides worked arsenic a judge connected Lizzo’s reality show. According to nan suit, she preached her Christian beliefs and “took each opportunity to proselytize to immoderate and each successful her beingness sloppy of protestations.”

After discovering that Davis was a virgin, Quigley discussed nan taxable successful interviews and posted astir it connected societal media, nan suit says. And erstwhile formed members asked her to extremity pressuring Rodriguez — whom Quigley regarded arsenic a “non-believer,” according to nan suit — astir her faith, Quigley responded: “No occupation and nary 1 will extremity maine from talking astir nan Lord.”

Dancers dismissed

Two dancers were fired successful April and May. According to nan suit, Williams mislaid her occupation April 26, days aft she said up astatine a gathering successful which she challenged an assertion from Lizzo that nan dancers were drinking earlier performances.

The time before, Lizzo had told nan group that they would person to audition again, a move that prompted what nan suit described arsenic an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal.

If Lizzo was dissatisfied pinch their performances, nan suit alleges, nan dancers would beryllium fired and sent home.

During nan rehearsal, Davis was truthful fearful she’d suffer her occupation if she went to nan bathroom, she soiled her pants. She was fixed a see-through outfit pinch nary undergarments to decorativeness nan performance, nan suit says.

When Lizzo raised nan rumor again nan pursuing day, Williams responded, saying nan dancers didn’t drink, nan suit says. The vocalist past allegedly offered what nan suit describes arsenic a mocking reply: “Well if you’re not, past bully for y’all.”

Five days later, connected April 26, Lizzo’s circuit head fired Williams successful a edifice lobby, nan suit says. The head attributed nan termination to fund cuts, said nan suit, which noted that nary 1 other was fired.

Rodriguez complained to nan head astir nan determination to publically occurrence Williams — a move that Lizzo “repeatedly” raised pinch nan dancers during an April 27 gathering during which she told nan group that she had “eyes and ears everywhere,” according to nan suit.

Davis recorded nan April 27 gathering because she suffered from an oculus information that sometimes near her disoriented successful stressful situations, nan suit says. Days later, Lizzo held an emergency gathering and had information labor confiscate dancers’ phones, nan suit states.

“Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives astatine nan group and stated that she was going to spell astir nan room, person-by-person until personification told Lizzo who made nan recording,” nan suit says.

Davis acknowledged signaling nan meeting, saying said she wanted to person a transcript of Lizzo’s capacity notes, nan suit says. When Davis said she hadn’t meant immoderate harm — and that she’d deleted nan video — Lizzo allegedly responded: “There is thing you tin opportunity to make maine judge you.”

“Ms. Quigley and Lizzo past took turns berating Ms. Davis,” nan suit says. “After castigating Ms. Davis, Lizzo occurrence Ms. Davis connected nan spot.”

Before Lizzo near nan meeting, Rodriguez told her that she felt disrespected and would resign, nan suit says. Lizzo responded by “cracking her knuckles, balling her fists” and utilizing an expletive to show Rodriguez she was “lucky,” nan suit states.

As Rodriguez left, nan suit says, Lizzo raised some her mediate fingers and yelled a slur.

The suit alleges mendacious imprisonment against Lizzo’s accumulation company because a personnel of her information item allegedly forced Davis to stay successful nan room aft nan gathering ended truthful he could hunt her telephone for nan video.

The suit does not specify a dollar magnitude for damages that screen affectional distress including unpaid wages, nonaccomplishment of net and attorney’s fees.

