Former Luigi Actor John Leguizamo Is Boycotting The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Actor John Leguizamo, who played Luigi successful nan 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros., has stated that he will not beryllium watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie because "they messed up nan inclusion."

In an question and reply pinch TMZ, Leguizamo expressed his vexation pinch nan deficiency of Latin practice successful nan movie, stating:

"They could've included a Latin characteristic for illustration I was groundbreaking, and past they stopped nan groundbreaking. They messed up nan inclusion. They dis-included. Just formed immoderate Latin folk! We're 20% of nan population. The largest group of colour group, and we are underrepresented." Leguizamo said

This isn't nan first clip that Leguizamo has spoken retired astir nan casting. Last November, Leguizamo shared his thoughts connected Mario and Luigi not being voiced by a personification of color.

"I'm O.G. A batch of group emotion nan original. I did Comic-Con successful New York and successful Baltimore, and everyone's like, 'No, no, we emotion nan aged one, nan original,'" Leguizamo said during nan premiere of The Menu. "They're not emotion nan caller one. I'm not bitter. It's unfortunate."

Leguizamo went connected to explicate that Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, nan original film's directors, fought for him to beryllium a lead successful nan movie because he wasn't what nan workplace was looking for. "I was a Latin man, and [the studio] didn't want maine to beryllium nan lead. They fought really hard, and it was specified a breakthrough. For them to spell backwards and not formed different [actor of color] benignant of sucks."

It's besides worthy mentioning that The Super Mario Bros. Movie does see group of color, specified arsenic Keegan Michael-Key arsenic Toad, Fred Armisen arsenic Cranky Kong, and more.

