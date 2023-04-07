Former Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'on the shortlist to take over at Club Brugge'

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked pinch a astonishment way backmost into guidance astatine Belgian broadside Club Brugge.

Brugge person been looking for a caller leader for complete a period aft sacking Scott Parker successful March, pursuing nan ex-Fulham and Bournemouth manager's ill-fated clip successful nan dugout that saw him triumph conscionable 2 of his 12 games successful charge.

Parker had replaced Carl Hoefkens connected caller year's eve pinch nan Belgian himself having only taken complete past July.

Solskjaer has been retired of a domiciled since being sacked astatine Manchester United successful November 2021, conscionable a period awkward of 3 years successful nan Old Trafford hotseat.

But according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, nan Norwegian is 1 of nan names successful nan framework to return complete astatine Brugge.

Solskjaer though tin expect title if he wants to onshore nan job, pinch Julian Nagelsmann's erstwhile Bayern Munich adjunct Dino Toppmoller successful nan moving aft he was dismissed on pinch nan German astatine nan Allianz Arena astatine nan extremity of March.

Ex-Celtic leader Ronny Deila is besides being linked pinch his early astatine Standard Liege uncertain amid talks complete transportation marketplace policy.

Brugge person endured a rollercoaster run - highlighted by managing to advancement beyond nan Champions League group stages for nan first clip successful their history nether Hoefkens.

However by nan clip they were sounded against Benfica successful nan last-16 Parker was successful complaint and he could only oversee an aggregate conclusion of 7-1 - nan 2nd limb 5-1 nonaccomplishment successful Lisbon being his last crippled astatine nan club.

Domestically nan Belgian champions are suffering 1 of their worst campaigns successful 16 years arsenic they reside extracurricular of nan apical 4 having won nan title for nan erstwhile 3 years.

Brugge could still creep backmost into nan apical 4 though - which would return them into a play-off that gives nan apical 2 finishers nan opportunity to suffice for nan Champions League group stage.

Parker remains retired of activity but could beryllium successful nan framework to return complete from Lee Carsley who manages nan England Under 21s, pinch nan erstwhile midfielder's position uncertain beyond this summer's European Championship.