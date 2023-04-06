{{ timeAgo('2023-04-06 19:49:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit
Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Former Michigan defender Isaiah Barnes has announced his transportation destination aft precocious entering nan portal.
Barnes was a personnel of nan 2021 recruiting class. After 2 seasons without seeing overmuch action he elected to participate nan transportation portal. He will now caput to Tulsa.
---
