Former Naughty Dog Boss Points Out Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning's Similarity To Uncharted 2

13 hours ago
Former Naughty Dog leader Bruce Straley has reacted to really nan newest Mission Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning: Part One, features a segment reminiscent of a series from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Straley shared images from nan movie and from Uncharted 2, pinch nan caption, "... nan sincerest shape of flattery!" pinch a winky-face emoji (via IGN).

He's playfully suggesting that Dead Reckoning took immoderate inspiration from Uncharted 2's epic opening train series wherever Drake must climb upwards done a train car that is suspended disconnected a cliff. Something benignant of akin happens successful Dead Reckoning, and pinch nan images stacked up side-by-side for illustration successful Straley's tweet, it's beautiful easy to announcement nan similarities.

For what it's worth, Uncharted and nan Nathan Drake characteristic are inspired by nan Indiana Jones bid and action movies successful general.

Dead Reckoning: Part One opened successful theaters this past play and sewage disconnected to a franchise-best commencement astatine nan container office. Going forward, Dead Reckoning will look stiff title from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Barbie. Early estimates person shown that Barbie could double up Oppenheimer, bringing successful $80 cardinal versus nan latter's $40 million.

As for nan Uncharted series, nan franchise hasn't seen a caller merchandise successful nan main bid since 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. It's presumed that main characteristic Nathan Drake's communicative came to its conclusion successful that game. But nan franchise could proceed pinch a different star, and Naughty Dog has a never-say-never cognition astir a 5th introduction successful nan halfway series.

The developer is presently focusing connected nan Last of Us series, including a multiplayer game.

Straley near Naughty Dog successful 2017. He is now moving a caller studio, Wildflower Interactive, and is making "small-ish" games.

