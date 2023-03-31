NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Alan Anderson #6 of nan Brooklyn Nets looks connected during nan first information of ... [+] nan 2015 NBA Playoffs against nan Atlanta Hawks astatine Barclays Center connected April 25, 2015 successful nan Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or utilizing this photograph, personification is consenting to nan position and conditions of nan Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Getty Images

Back successful October 2021, nan US Attorney for nan Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announced a bid of indictments of erstwhile NBA players. For their information successful a strategy said successful nan announcement to person been organised by erstwhile New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets guardant Terrence Williams, nan indictments charged 18 veterans (and 1 spouse) for taking portion successful a wide strategy to defraud nan NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, by submitting fraudulent claims for reimbursement of aesculapian and dental services that were not really rendered.

The players successful nan indictment publication for illustration a Who's Who of turn-of-the-century domiciled players. In total, Williams, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Glen Davis, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milt Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Sebastian Telfair, C.J. Watson, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten were each charged; 2 and a half years later, their cases stay astatine various stages of completion.

Curiously, though, nan study of nan indictment listed Douglas-Roberts's sanction alongside nan disclaimer 'A.K.a “supreme Bey”' [sic]. Douglas-Roberts's intent to reinvent and rebrand himself nether this caller sanction had been documented successful floor plan pieces astir his profession going backmost to at slightest 2017, yet nan inclusion of this soubriquet successful a general merchandise astir his indictment suggests he had taken (or wanted to take) nan steps to make nan alteration a ineligible one, alternatively than simply anecdotal.

If so, it seems arsenic though different suspect successful nan lawsuit decided to subordinate him successful that quest, pinch immoderate other condiment connected top.

In October 2022, Anderson revenge a document pinch nan court, successful which he claimed immunity from prosecution owed to his "sovereign citizenship". In summation to personification (presumably Anderson himself) rather virtually scrawling complete a scan of a erstwhile tribunal investigation study phrases specified arsenic "REFUSED FOR FRAUD!" and "CLEARFIELD DOCTRINE", an other archive was attached successful which Anderson claimed to beryllium a sovereign national of nan Moorish Nation of North America and nan Moroccan Empire of North America, exempt from US law, arsenic good further paperwork requesting that he alambaka beryllium known arsenic "Alan Anderson-Bey".

"Sovereign citizenry" is simply a mostly internet-driven arena successful which defendants effort to finagle their measurement retired of ineligible proceedings done obfuscation and confusing verbiage that invariably look to hinge connected nan thought that nan United States is simply a corporation, alternatively than a country. Those seeking to invoke sovereign citizenship run arsenic though nan correct operation of words, citations and superior letters will carve retired a remedy for their situation, simultaneously claiming exemption from immoderate ineligible model while besides trying to show mastery of it.

In a 2012 ruling successful Canada, Meads vs Meads, Associate Chief Justice J.D. Rooke went into forensic, textbook-level item successful repudiating a sovereign national defence by nan respondent, painstakingly dismantling nan faulty reasoning, information logic and deliberately baffling positions truthful often brought to nan tribunal successful specified cases. Sovereign national defences are often seen, but not successfully. Nonetheless, Anderson revenge his documents.

Anderson's circumstantial logical - that of being a Moorish American - is simply a derivative usability of nan sovereign national idea. As explained by Rachel Goldwasser, investigation expert astatine nan Southern Poverty Law Center and an master connected nan sovereign national movement, via an question and reply pinch David Steele of Law360:

In nan Moorish American movement, she said, they declare their exemption is based connected respective humanities treaties agreed betwixt nan U.S. and Morocco since 1786 — Anderson's filing referred to an 1836 treaty.

However, Goldwasser said, "That's a mostly sovereign argument, that you don't person authority complete me.'' Among those characteristics is nan declare that rule enforcement aliases tribunal officers are trying to "kidnap" them. In his filing, Anderson claimed that nan pre-sentencing study was an effort "to kidnap me, denationalize maine and clasp maine hostage for profit."

"That's very problematic because they judge they person taken themselves retired of nan ineligible system,'' Goldwasser said of those sovereign citizenship members who make specified claims successful court. Some members perpetrate to nan activity because they are "opportunists,'' who will clasp nan beliefs erstwhile facing ineligible accountability "because they recognize location are nary avenues, location are nary outs,'' she added.

Anderson's filings are entertaining, up to a point, successful nan consciousness of quite really convoluted nan connection successful these things tin be. Seemingly, though, it did not work. After Anderson/Anderson-Bey pled guilty successful a plea statement backmost successful August - moreover earlier nan Moorish American filings and sanction alteration requests took spot - he was sentenced successful January to two years successful prison.