Former NBA star Ben Gordon is arrested for the THIRD time since October on weapons charges

By Associated Press and Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:36 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:02 BST, 6 April 2023

Former NBA defender Ben Gordon was arrested connected weapons and threatening charges aft he began behaving erratically successful a Connecticut juice shop, constabulary said.

The apprehension is his third since October 10.

The section started conscionable earlier 10 a.m. Tuesday erstwhile respective 911 callers reported 'a antheral acting aggressively and successful a bizarre manner' wrong a juice shop successful Stamford, nan city's adjunct constabulary chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.

The man, identified arsenic Gordon, continued to enactment erratically erstwhile officers arrived and tried to return him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers yet subdued Gordon and placed him nether arrest, pinch a video obtained by TMZ showing it took 5 cops to wrestle him to nan ground.

Ben Gordon appeared successful tribunal connected October 14 aft allegedly punching his boy astatine nan airport

Gordon wrapped up his 10-year profession pinch nan Orlando Magic successful 2015, playing 56 games there

They recovered a folding weapon clipped to Gordon's pocket, and a stun weapon and brass knuckles successful his backpack, Conklin said.

Gordon was arrested connected charges including carrying a vulnerable weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering pinch an officer.

It's not Gordon's first brushwood pinch nan law.

Last October, he was charged pinch punching his boy astatine New York's LaGuardia Airport.

According to nan Queens territory attorney's office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon outcry astatine his boy and punch him respective times successful nan look aft nan boy dropped a book connected nan ground.

Gordon later confirmed to constabulary that it was his son. Gordon besides allegedly assaulted officers arsenic they attempted to handcuff him and put him successful a patrol car.

And successful November, he was charged pinch a misdemeanor artillery causing bodily harm and artillery making beingness interaction successful Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's information guard.

Gordon was charged successful October pinch assault, resisting arrest, contempt and kid endangerment successful New York for allegedly punching his son Elijah (R) astatine LaGuardia Airport

In that incident, constabulary said Gordon was arrested astatine nan segment aft a 29-year-old man was deed successful nan look and thrown to nan ground, and a 21-year-old man was pushed and besides thrown to nan ground.

Following his latest apprehension connected Thursday, Gordon was taken to nan constabulary detention halfway and past to a infirmary for a intelligence wellness evaluation, Conklin said.

Gordon was released precocious Tuesday connected $10,000 bond, he said. A connection seeking remark was near pinch Gordon's attorney.

The erstwhile hoops prima played for nan University of Connecticut earlier a decade-long NBA profession that ended pinch nan Magic successful 2015.