Former NBA star Ben Gordon is arrested for the THIRD time since October on weapons charges

54 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Former NBA star Ben Gordon is arrested for the THIRD time since October on weapons charges

Former NBA prima Ben Gordon is arrested for nan THIRD clip since October connected weapons and threatening charges astatine Connecticut juice shop

  • Ben Gordon was recovered pinch a weapon and stun gun, according to Stamford cops
  • He was arrested successful October aft allegedly punching his boy astatine LaGuardia Airport
  • Click present for each your latest world Sports news from DailyMail.com

By Associated Press and Jake Nisse For Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:36 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:02 BST, 6 April 2023

Former NBA defender Ben Gordon was arrested connected weapons and threatening charges aft he began behaving erratically successful a Connecticut juice shop, constabulary said.

The apprehension is his third since October 10.

The section started conscionable earlier 10 a.m. Tuesday erstwhile respective 911 callers reported 'a antheral acting aggressively and successful a bizarre manner' wrong a juice shop successful Stamford, nan city's adjunct constabulary chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.


The man, identified arsenic Gordon, continued to enactment erratically erstwhile officers arrived and tried to return him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers yet subdued Gordon and placed him nether arrest, pinch a video obtained by TMZ showing it took 5 cops to wrestle him to nan ground.

Ben Gordon appeared successful tribunal connected October 14 aft allegedly punching his boy astatine nan airport

Gordon wrapped up his 10-year profession pinch nan Orlando Magic successful 2015, playing 56 games there

They recovered a folding weapon clipped to Gordon's pocket, and a stun weapon and brass knuckles successful his backpack, Conklin said.

Gordon was arrested connected charges including carrying a vulnerable weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering pinch an officer.

It's not Gordon's first brushwood pinch nan law. 

Last October, he was charged pinch punching his boy astatine New York's LaGuardia Airport. 

According to nan Queens territory attorney's office, witnesses, including an American Airlines employee, saw Gordon outcry astatine his boy and punch him respective times successful nan look aft nan boy dropped a book connected nan ground.

Gordon later confirmed to constabulary that it was his son. Gordon besides allegedly assaulted officers arsenic they attempted to handcuff him and put him successful a patrol car.

And successful November, he was charged pinch a misdemeanor artillery causing bodily harm and artillery making beingness interaction successful Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's information guard.

Gordon was charged successful October pinch assault, resisting arrest, contempt and kid endangerment successful New York for allegedly punching his son Elijah (R) astatine LaGuardia Airport 

In that incident, constabulary said Gordon was arrested astatine nan segment aft a 29-year-old man was deed successful nan look and thrown to nan ground, and a 21-year-old man was pushed and besides thrown to nan ground.

Following his latest apprehension connected Thursday, Gordon was taken to nan constabulary detention halfway and past to a infirmary for a intelligence wellness evaluation, Conklin said.

Gordon was released precocious Tuesday connected $10,000 bond, he said. A connection seeking remark was near pinch Gordon's attorney.

The erstwhile hoops prima played for nan University of Connecticut earlier a decade-long NBA profession that ended pinch nan Magic successful 2015.

More
Source Dailymail

Related Article

Frank Lampard pictured at Chelsea training in Cobham for the first time since returning to the side

Frank Lampard pictured at Chelsea training in Cobham for the first time since returning to the side

23 minutes ago
Euro stars Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm rip up Augusta with stunning 65s on day one

Euro stars Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm rip up Augusta with stunning 65s on day one

27 minutes ago
England 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Lionesses overcome stoppage time equaliser to win Finalissima

England 1-1 Brazil (4-2 pens): Lionesses overcome stoppage time equaliser to win Finalissima

29 minutes ago
OLIVER HOLT: Phil Mickelson has changed and looks a hollow man who has been banished to the margins

OLIVER HOLT: Phil Mickelson has changed and looks a hollow man who has been banished to the margins

29 minutes ago
Masters second round tee times: Tiger Woods and joint leader Viktor Hovland head out late

Masters second round tee times: Tiger Woods and joint leader Viktor Hovland head out late

31 minutes ago
Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for the NBA draft, will forgo year of eligibility

Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for the NBA draft, will forgo year of eligibility

33 minutes ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

16 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

16 hours ago
West Ham's David Moyes doesn't blame fans for leaving during abysmal 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle

West Ham's David Moyes doesn't blame fans for leaving during abysmal 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle

23 hours ago
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle: Magpies capitalise on shambolic Hammers performance

West Ham 1-5 Newcastle: Magpies capitalise on shambolic Hammers performance

23 hours ago
NOTEBOOK: Man United look part again without Weghorst and Bees boss attracting interest from rivals

NOTEBOOK: Man United look part again without Weghorst and Bees boss attracting interest from rivals

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.